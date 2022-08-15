Spirit Of Quality

John Mathai, Chairman and Managing Director, Dhanya Group

The ISO certified company prides itself on enhancing the comfort of its customers and contributing to the well being of its employees, the society and environment

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

The foundation of the Dhanya Group was laid in 1982, under the able leadership of John Mathai, Chairman and Managing Director of Dhanya Group. The organisation is headquartered in Sharjah with an extensive network of more than 18 branches within the the UAE. In a journey spanny four decades, the organisation has been able to successfully establish multiple strategic business divisions to cater to the various requirements of the industry and customers.

A veteran in the business with more than four decades under his belt, Mathai, today ranks amongst the top NRI business personalities in the region. He started his career in the UAE in the beginning of 1979 with a strong vision to achieve his goal. Over the course of 43 years, he has marked the journey with excellence, in both the professional and personal perspective.

The Group has diversified into many significant areas under his dynamic leadership, with air condition trade being the most prominent one. The knowledge and expertise that the organisation possesses on engineering led to the diversification of Dhanya Group from the automobile industry to HVAC. Since taking on the mantle of leadership in 1982, Mathai has been successfully navigating the organisation for 40 years. In the process, the brand has come to be known as a symbol of excellence and quality. Mathai began his stint at Dhanya with a simple vision, which was to build an organisation on a foundation of values. That focus and commitment has never wavered or deviated under his guidance. It is because of these values that recently, Mathai was awarded the Golden Visa for investors for his contributions and investments made in the country.

Today, Dhanya Group, through more than 18 branches in the UAE, deals in more than 700,000 products. It has grown and strengthened networks with over 1,000 suppliers and has a clientele of more three million satisfied customers all over the world.

The Group has a 30 per cent share of the UAE market, with 60 per cent of its products going to the domestic market and the remaining 40 per cent being exported. Some of the companies under the Dhanya Group are Dhanya Refrigeration Co LLC, which covers everything in refrigeration and air condition related; Dhanya Auto Spare Parts LLC, which provides spare parts for American, German and Korean cars; Divya Auto Spare Parts Trading LLC, which provides genuine spare parts for Japanese cars and Dhanya Auto Care Centre LLC which provides all auto solutions under one roof.

SOME OF THE AWARDS WON BY THE ORGANISATION INCLUDE

❖❖ Winner Of Premier Cruise Member 2022 from Al-Futtaim Motors

❖❖ Platinum Category Sales performance Award 2021 from Al Habtoor Motors

❖❖ Winner 2021- Mitsubishi lubricants from Al Habtoor Motors

❖❖ Best Growth Performance Award Toyota and Lexus 2021 from Al-Futtaim Motors

❖❖ Overall Performance Award 2020 from Al Habtoor Motors

❖❖ Presidents Club - Platinum Winner 2018 from Al-Futtaim Motors

❖❖ Castrol Sales Excellence Award 2018 from Central Trading Company L.LC

❖❖ Gold Campaign Winner 7-star category 2018 from Arabian Automobiles

