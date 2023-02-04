Spectacular Fiesta

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the independence of the island nation and acknowledge 30 years of friendship between the two countries, a day-long event has been organized

Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai, in collaboration with the Sri Lankan community in the UAE, has organised an exclusive event 'Sri Lankan Day 2023' in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the independence of Sri Lanka and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai.

This event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 11, at Zabeel Park, Dubai.

The distinctive ‘Sri Lankan Day 2023’ event is complemented by a number of attractions and family-oriented activities. A blood donation camp with the generous support of the Dubai Blood Donation Centre has been organised, symbolising the friendship between the two countries. The ‘Sri Lanka-UAE Friendship walk’, organised by various cross-sections of the Sri Lankan community, will indeed pay tribute to the solidarity between the UAE and Sri Lanka.

The day programme is further envisaged to offer free medical tests and consultations, free spectacle distribution, free legal consultations, career development and recruitment opportunities, visa and immigration-related consultations etc. especially targeting the Sri Lankan workforce in the UAE. A special entertainment programme has been arranged during the daytime for local talents to show their singing skills.

Throughout the day, the visitors will be able to taste authentic Sri Lankan cuisine from food stalls located around the park. With a view to promoting Sri Lanka as a much sought-after destination among the international crowd, a special wall, portraying the journey of Sri Lanka will be set up at the location.

The event will run from 10.30 am to 10 pm and is scheduled to be concluded with a cultural show performed by talented Sri Lankans residing in the UAE together with a leading Sri Lankan dancing troupe, especially flown-in from Sri Lanka.

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and the Northern Emirates extends a cordial invitation to all the Sri Lankan, UAE and other nationalities in the UAE to grace this special fun-filled family event, which will continue throughout the day.

A great occasion to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka. We thank everybody who has facilitated in making ‘Sri Lankan Day 2023’ event possible. Long live UAE-Sri Lanka relationship. My best wishes to the comunity and the people of the UAE. —Udaya Indrarathna, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE

I would like to extend an open invitation to all nationalities in theUAE to come and enjoy Sri Lankan cultural performances, cuisine and various activities in the special ‘Sri Lankan Day 2023’ being held in Dubai. —Nalinda Wijerathna, Consul-General of Sri Lanka to Dubai and Northern Emirates

Sri Lankan Day 2023

Saturday, February 11

10.30 am to 10.00 pm

Zabeel Park, Dubai