Spain has long been a favourite among travellers for its beautiful beaches, historic cities and celebrated cuisine. Yet beyond its familiar attractions lies another side of the country that deserves just as much attention. Think quiet villages surrounded by mountains, wetlands filled with migratory birds, volcanic landscapes and walking trails that lead through some of Europe's most beautiful countryside.

These experiences are also helping shape a more sustainable approach to tourism. Across Spain, greater attention is being given to protecting natural and cultural heritage, supporting local communities and encouraging visitors to discover destinations beyond the usual tourist routes.

For travellers, it is an opportunity to experience Spain differently, whether that means exploring a protected national park, cycling along a former railway line or enjoying regional food made with locally grown ingredients.

A closer look at nature

Spain's diverse landscapes make it an appealing destination for outdoor enthusiasts. From the mountains of the Pyrenees to the wetlands of Andalusia and the volcanic terrain of the Canary Islands, the country offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature.

Birdwatching is one of its lesser-known attractions. Spain lies along an important migratory route between Europe and Africa, making it an excellent destination for observing a wide variety of bird species.

The wetlands of Doñana National Park in Andalusia, the Ebro Delta in Catalonia and the Albufera of Valencia are particularly popular among birdwatchers. Meanwhile, Extremadura and the Strait of Gibraltar offer opportunities to observe birds of prey and migrating species.

These destinations also appeal to visitors interested in hiking, photography and exploring natural surroundings at a slower pace.

Spain's geological heritage offers another fascinating experience. Its UNESCO Global Geoparks preserve landscapes that reveal millions of years of Earth's history.

In Catalonia, the Orígens Geopark is known for its dramatic rock formations, dinosaur fossils and picturesque villages. Visitors can explore walking trails, discover prehistoric sites and admire the impressive Mont-rebei gorge.

Further south, the Cabo de Gata-Níjar Geopark in Almería offers volcanic cliffs, secluded coves and striking coastal scenery. In Extremadura, the Villuercas-Ibores-Jara Geopark combines geological formations with forests, traditional villages and wildlife.

Each destination offers an opportunity to understand the natural forces that shaped Spain while appreciating the importance of preserving these landscapes.

Discover Spain after dark

For those who enjoy looking at the night sky, Spain offers another reason to venture beyond its cities. Several destinations have earned international recognition for their clear skies and efforts to limit light pollution. The Canary Islands are particularly well known for astronomy, with La Palma and Tenerife attracting visitors interested in observing stars and planets.

Mainland Spain also has excellent stargazing locations, particularly in rural areas where artificial lighting is limited.

A different kind of coastal escape

Spain's coastline remains one of its greatest attractions, but there is much more to discover beyond its popular beach resorts.

The Balearic Islands are known for their turquoise waters and Mediterranean scenery, while the Canary Islands offer dramatic volcanic coastlines and distinctive black-sand beaches.

Many Spanish beaches hold Blue Flag recognition, which reflects standards relating to water quality, environmental management, safety and visitor services.

Responsible coastal tourism also extends to protecting marine ecosystems. Nature reserves, coastal walking routes and educational centres allow visitors to learn more about the wildlife and habitats found along Spain's shores.

Whale and dolphin watching is another popular experience, particularly in the Canary Islands, where responsible operators follow guidelines intended to minimise disturbance to marine animals.

Travel slower, experience more

One of the most enjoyable ways to explore Spain is to take a slower approach to travelling.

Across the country, former railway routes have been converted into Greenways, known locally as Vías Verdes. These paths provide opportunities for walking and cycling through countryside, forests and rural communities, often away from busy roads. They are suitable for different ages and abilities, making them an appealing option for families and travellers looking for outdoor activities.

Rural tourism offers another perspective. Staying in smaller towns and villages gives visitors the chance to experience local traditions, explore regional landscapes and discover places that are sometimes overlooked in conventional holiday itineraries.

Spain's culinary heritage is equally important. Visiting local markets, choosing seasonal ingredients and dining at restaurants that work with nearby producers can make food an enjoyable part of responsible travel.

The country's Michelin Green Star restaurants also highlight how sustainability is influencing contemporary Spanish gastronomy, with chefs placing greater emphasis on responsible sourcing and environmental practices.

Heritage worth preserving

Spain's cultural heritage is another reason to explore beyond its best-known destinations.

Historic towns, archaeological sites and centuries-old monuments offer fascinating insights into the country's past. Exploring these places on foot, visiting outside peak periods and supporting local businesses can contribute to a more responsible travel experience.

The Camino de Santiago is a particularly meaningful example. Its historic pilgrimage routes take travellers through villages, countryside and heritage sites, offering an experience that combines walking, cultural discovery and a closer connection with local communities.

Destinations such as Terres de l'Ebre in Catalonia also demonstrate how nature and heritage can complement one another. Known for its wetlands, rice-growing landscapes and birdlife, the region offers visitors an opportunity to discover a quieter side of Spain.