A holiday on a Spanish island can mean anything from a quiet afternoon on a secluded beach to hiking through volcanic landscapes or exploring centuries-old towns. With so much variety, the Balearic and Canary Islands offer far more than the usual seaside getaway.

Set in the Mediterranean, the Balearics are known for their beautiful coves, charming villages, lively nightlife and stylish coastal resorts. Across the Atlantic, the Canaries have a character of their own, with towering mountains, black-sand beaches and ancient forests.

From the glamour of Ibiza and the peaceful shores of Formentera to the dramatic landscapes of Tenerife and Lanzarote, each island offers a different reason to visit.

The Mediterranean mood of the Balearics

Majorca Island

Majorca is the largest of the Balearic Islands and offers perhaps the greatest variety. Its capital, Palma, is an easy place to begin, combining historic architecture with pavement cafés, restaurants, museums and boutiques. The city’s cathedral and Bellver Castle are among its best-known sights, while the Es Baluard Museum and Pilar i Joan Miró Foundation offer a cultural dimension.

But Palma is only the beginning. Beyond the capital, the island changes character. The Serra de Tramuntana mountains provide a dramatic backdrop to villages such as Valldemossa, Deià and Sóller. In Valldemossa, visitors can wander through stone streets and discover the former Charterhouse associated with composer Frédéric Chopin and writer George Sand.

Sóller offers another charming experience, with its historic train providing a leisurely way to appreciate the surrounding scenery.

Pollença, Alcúdia and the island’s many coastal communities bring yet another side of Majorca to life, with harbours, beaches and traditional architecture providing plenty of reasons to venture beyond the capital.

For those who prefer the sea, Majorca’s coastline is equally enticing. Coves tucked between pine-covered hills, caves accessible by boat and clear waters create countless opportunities for swimming, sailing and diving. Beneath the surface, Posidonia oceanica meadows support a rich marine ecosystem, with divers potentially encountering species ranging from grouper and octopus to sea turtles and dolphins.

Minorca: The quieter Balearic escape

If Majorca offers variety, Minorca offers serenity. The island is a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and has long appealed to travellers looking for a slower pace. Its coastline stretches for 216 kilometres, moving between rugged northern shores, golden southern coves and secluded stretches where the water is exceptionally clear.

The island’s natural beauty makes it ideal for outdoor adventures. Visitors can walk, cycle or ride through the countryside, while the S'Albufera d'Es Grau Nature Reserve provides an important habitat for aquatic and migratory birds.

There is also plenty for history lovers. The old town of Ciutadella combines atmospheric streets with centuries of heritage, while prehistoric sites such as the Naveta des Tudons offer a glimpse into the island’s distant past. Mahón, meanwhile, brings together history, harbour views and local life.

Minorca is perhaps at its most appealing when explored without hurry: a morning walk, an afternoon swim, a long lunch and an evening spent watching the light change over the water.

Ibiza beyond the nightlife

Few islands have a reputation quite like Ibiza. Yet the island’s identity extends far beyond its famous clubs.

Yes, Ibiza can deliver exhilarating nights and internationally recognised entertainment. But away from the busiest hours, there is another island waiting to be discovered – one of pine forests, rural landscapes, turquoise coves, artisan markets and laid-back villages.

Its bohemian spirit is particularly visible in its fashion and craft traditions, where flowing fabrics, natural materials and relaxed silhouettes reflect the island’s easy-going character.

The coastline offers endless ways to slow down. Cala d’Hort looks towards the striking islet of Es Vedrà, while Cala Benirrás is associated with Ibiza’s long-standing hippie culture and its famous Sunday drum gatherings. Other beaches and coves, including Cala Tarida, Cala Jondal, Cala Conta and Ses Salines, offer everything from peaceful swimming spots to stylish beach clubs.

For sunset seekers, Ibiza is hard to resist. Es Caló d'es Moro is celebrated for its evening views, while the rocky coastline around Ses Variades combines the changing colours of the sky with a lively atmosphere.

Then there is Dalt Vila, the historic heart of Ibiza Town and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Its fortified walls, narrow streets and hidden squares reveal a much older side of the island, while the nearby Phoenician settlement of Sa Caleta and Puig des Molins necropolis add further depth to its cultural story.

Formentera: Island time, slowed right down

Just a short journey from Ibiza, Formentera feels like a different world.Known for its turquoise waters, white-sand beaches and relaxed atmosphere, the island is a natural choice for travellers seeking tranquillity. Its landscapes range from salt pans and pine forests to caves, rural roads and dramatic coastal viewpoints.

Formentera is also an island for doing rather than simply seeing. Visitors can explore more than 30 walking and cycling routes, go kayaking or diving, ride horses or visit Ses Salines Natural Park. Its three historic villages – Sant Francesc Xavier, Sant Ferran de ses Roques and El Pilar de la Mola – offer a glimpse into the island’s traditional character. Markets in La Mola and Sant Ferran showcase local crafts, while the island’s cuisine celebrates ingredients and traditions unique to the region, including peix sec, liquid salt, curd cheese and herbal liqueur.

The Volcanic Character of the Canaries

If the Balearics are about Mediterranean elegance, the Canary Islands offer something altogether more dramatic.

Located in the Atlantic, the archipelago is known for its mild climate, extraordinary biodiversity and landscapes shaped by volcanic activity. Across the islands, visitors can discover black-sand beaches, enormous dunes, ancient forests, volcanic craters and rugged cliffs.

Tenerife offers mountains and cosmopolitan resorts; Lanzarote is defined by its volcanic landscapes and the artistic influence of César Manrique; Fuerteventura is a haven for beaches and windsurfing; La Palma is lush and mountainous; La Gomera is covered in ancient woodland; Gran Canaria combines beaches with a diverse interior; and quieter islands such as La Graciosa and El Hierro offer an altogether slower experience.

Lanzarote: Where art meets the volcanoes

Lanzarote feels unlike anywhere else.

More than 100 volcanoes have shaped its distinctive landscape, creating fields of dark volcanic rock that contrast dramatically with white villages and the deep blue Atlantic.

Much of the island’s character is linked to César Manrique, whose work helped create a distinctive relationship between art, architecture and nature. His former home, Mirador del Río, Jameos del Agua, the Cueva de los Verdes and the cactus garden are among the places where his influence can be experienced. Timanfaya National Park is another essential stop. Its craters and lava fields create an almost otherworldly landscape, while the natural heat beneath the earth is still evident.

Yet Lanzarote is not all volcanic rock. Beaches such as Papagayo and Famara provide softer landscapes, while the island’s villages, galleries and artisan workshops reveal a gentler side.

Tenerife: From beaches to Spain’s highest peak

Tenerife brings together resort life, nature and culture. The island’s southern coast is known for its beaches and warm weather, with Costa Adeje offering a polished mix of hotels, boutiques and restaurants. Further along the coast, Los Gigantes provides spectacular cliff scenery, while Puerto de la Cruz offers a different atmosphere in the north.

But Tenerife’s defining landscape lies inland. Teide National Park is home to Mount Teide, Spain’s highest mountain and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Visitors can take a cable car towards the summit, explore volcanic landscapes or simply stop at one of the park’s viewpoints to watch the changing colours of the mountains.

The island is also a destination for stargazing, with its high-altitude landscapes and clear skies creating excellent conditions for observing the night sky. For culture, San Cristóbal de La Laguna is a highlight. Its pedestrianised historic centre, colonial architecture and elegant squares have earned it UNESCO World Heritage status. In the capital, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, visitors can explore museums, markets, parks and contemporary architecture.

La Graciosa: The beauty of doing less

For travellers who want to truly disconnect, La Graciosa is one of the Canary Islands’ most appealing escapes.

The small island has no paved roads and a population of just over 700. Its protected landscapes, white and golden beaches and turquoise waters make it feel wonderfully removed from the everyday. Part of the Chinijo Archipelago Natural Park, La Graciosa can be explored on foot or by bicycle. Beaches such as La Cocina, Las Conchas and La Lambra offer peaceful settings, while La Francesa and La Laja are popular with families.

The island is also ideal for snorkelling, diving and boat trips. Its main settlement, Caleta de Sebo, is where visitors will find most accommodation and services.

La Gomera: An island shaped by nature

La Gomera is smaller and quieter, but its landscapes are anything but modest.

Its rugged coastline, deep valleys and mountainous interior make it particularly appealing to walkers. At the heart of the island lies Garajonay National Park, an ancient forest protected as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The island also has one of Spain’s most unusual cultural traditions: silbo, a whistled language developed to communicate across deep ravines and difficult terrain. Recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage, it remains an important part of La Gomera’s identity. Beyond the forests, visitors can discover black-sand beaches, palm-filled valleys and villages where island life moves at a gentler rhythm.

Gran Canaria: Beaches, dunes and adventure

Gran Canaria offers a little of everything. Its 236-kilometre coastline ranges from quiet coves to popular beaches, while Maspalomas is instantly recognisable for its sweeping dunes. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria brings a more urban energy, with shopping, restaurants and cultural attractions. The island is particularly popular with water-sports enthusiasts, offering surfing, sailing, diving and windsurfing. Inland, hiking and cycling routes reveal a surprisingly varied landscape.

Almost half of the island has UNESCO Biosphere Reserve designation, highlighting the importance of its natural environment. Visitors can also head out to sea in search of dolphins and whales.

Fuerteventura: Made for the coast

Fuerteventura is all about space, sunshine and spectacular beaches. With more than 150 beaches and around 340 kilometres of coastline, there is no shortage of places to spread out. Corralejo, El Cotillo, Jandía, Caleta de Fuste and Cofete are among the island’s best-known coastal destinations. The island is particularly famous for windsurfing, while its clear waters also make it popular for diving, sailing and other water sports.