SP Jain School of Global Management bags another No. 1 spot

SP Jain's Bachelor of Data Science (BDS) program has emerged at the top spot in the annual Data Science Education Rankings by the Analytics India Magazine (AIM), India's foremost data analytics publication.



The program's ranking is calculated from scores based on several parameters such as course pedagogy, faculty profile, and credentials, gender diversity, faculty to student ratio, graduation outcome, external relations, placement assistance, return on investment (ROI), brand value, and above all students' review. The program emerged as the top scorer in pedagogy and course structure, faculty profile and credentials, and faculty-to-student ratio, among all its competitors.



On this incredible achievement, Dr Abhijit Dasgupta, Director of the Bachelor of Data Science program commented, "We, at SP Jain School of Global Management, are thrilled to lead the way for students to develop the most important technical and analytical skills that will strengthen their value as data scientists and analysts. With companies pouring millions into their digital transformation initiatives, data science has emerged as the most important skill for the modern workforce."



The BDS program at SP Jain School of Global Management is a three-year multi-city bachelor's program aimed at preparing the next generation of innovative data scientists and analysts.



Students learn the most cutting-edge skills needed to manage, distill, and interpret data for industries - from finance and healthcare to marketing and advertising. The course curriculum includes programming languages like Python and R and big data frameworks like Hadoop. With an emphasis on extracting meaning from data, this course is designed to prepare students for careers in a wide array of industries as well as for a Master's programs in Data Science.



The stand out feature of the program, besides its unique hands-on learning approach, is the opportunity that students have to intern with top companies and leading research-driven universities. These internships have helped students build their portfolio, work with professionals in the field, and demonstrate that they are already one step ahead of their peers. Some of the internships and research opportunities include Johnson & Johnson (Australia), AI Australia, IIT Bombay, Adaptive Investments (USA), University of Massachusetts (USA), VP Bank (Vietnam) and Faethm AI (Australia), AWS, Oracle, IBM, SAS Institute, IEEE, Tableau, ACS, and Instagram, among others.



The focus on imparting skills and practical learning makes sure that graduates from SP Jain's Bachelor of Data Science program are industry-ready with all the relevant skills required to land a job at the world's leading companies. These skills also allow them to venture into a multitude of sectors ranging from traditional sectors like finance, manufacturing, and marketing to emerging ones like sports analytics. They have access to a wide gamut of data science and software engineering jobs like data scientists, business analysts, software engineers, and quantitative analysts, to name a few.



BDS is a twin city program and is offered in SP Jain's Mumbai and Sydney campuses, while students can choose to do their year 1 in either Mumbai or Sydney, years 2 and 3 have to be undertaken in Sydney. Since global restrictions to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus prevent most of the aspirants from traveling to either of these countries, a flexible learning online option using SP Jain's Engaged Learning Online (ELO) platform has been introduced. This ensures that new and existing students are not disadvantaged by the various border restrictions. The online study undertaken outside Australia will count towards the Australian study requirement for existing and new student visa holders*



In 2019, the BDS course was accredited by the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), the foremost credentialing body for the Data Science and Engineering program in the United States and around the world.



*As an international student, you may be able to continue to live and work in Australia temporarily, following the completion of your BDS at SP Jain. While graduating students can apply for a post-study work visa, it is not a guaranteed outcome of the program. For eligibility and more information, please visit the Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs website.

https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/visas/getting-a-visa/visa-listing/temporary-graduate-485/post-study-work



Coauthored by Dr Abhijit Dasgupta, Director of the Bachelor of Data Science, and Dr Arindam Banerjee, Associate Professor, Deputy Director - GMBA & MGB and Director - Student Recruitment (UG Programs).