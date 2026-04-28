South View School: Offering families a nurturing environment

South View School continues to grow as one of Dubai’s most dynamic and values-driven schools, offering our families a nurturing environment where their children are supported to learn, thrive and succeed. We are not trying to be everything to everyone, we are exactly what families need right now: a school where children feel known, supported and crucially able to flourish. At our core are three powerful ideas: kindness, respect and integrity. Not as slogans on a wall, but as things you can see in the way children speak to each other, the way staff lead, and the way the school holds its community together.

Our well-established Primary School provides a strong foundation, combining high academic standards with a focus on character and wellbeing. Early Years here is not a holding pen, it’s a small, joyful ecosystem. There are light-filled classrooms, cosy pods, sensory rooms for when the world feels a bit much, and outside a mud kitchen, a trike track for full-speed freedom, and a learning garden designed for curiosity rather than compliance. The Primary curriculum builds on this with quiet confidence and by Secondary, the school hits its stride, growing, ambitious, but still deeply personal.

A key strength of South View is our bespoke Sixth Form where A Levels sit alongside BTECs, because not every child thrives in the same system and it ensures that every student can follow a pathway suited to their strengths, interests and future ambitions. There’s a silent study library for focus, and “The Loft” for when thinking requires a sofa and a bit of space. Preparation for the future begins early, with careers and university guidance embedded from Year 7. This is complemented by our dedicated Wellbeing Hub, which includes professional counsellors and a student-led wellbeing committee, ensuring that every child feels supported.

Education isn’t just about results. It’s about who your child becomes along the way.

— Naomi Williams is the Principal of South View School.