South View School nurturing well rounded learners in a global community

The school is a vibrant community representing over 89 nationalities, creating a rich learning culture

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 9:35 AM
  • Share:

South View School is a British curriculum school in Dubai, offering a supportive, high-achieving learning environment from EYFS to Sixth Form. Based in Remraam, the school is a vibrant community representing over 89 nationalities, creating a rich learning culture.

South View School focuses on helping students develop confidence, character and a strong sense of self, preparing them for a changing world. A broad and balanced curriculum combines academic excellence with opportunities in sports, arts, leadership and community engagement.

As a LEED Gold Certified school and part of Interstar Education, student wellbeing and sustainability are key priorities.

Location: Reemram, Dubai (https://maps.app.goo.gl/mEBxLtMGUcTGe3gN9)

Grades: FS1 - Sixth Form

Curriculum: British Curriculum

Fee: Dh 46,510 - 66,519 (Academic Year 2025 - 2026)

KHDA Rating: Good

Contact

  • Call: +971 4 589 7904

  • Email: admissions@southview.ae

  • Website: https://www.southviewschool.com/

Social Media

  • https://www.facebook.com/southviewschool/

  • https://www.instagram.com/southviewschooldubai/?hl=en

  • https://www.linkedin.com/company/south-view-school-dubai/