South View School nurturing well rounded learners in a global community
The school is a vibrant community representing over 89 nationalities, creating a rich learning culture
- PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Feb 2026, 9:35 AM
South View School is a British curriculum school in Dubai, offering a supportive, high-achieving learning environment from EYFS to Sixth Form. Based in Remraam, the school is a vibrant community representing over 89 nationalities, creating a rich learning culture.
South View School focuses on helping students develop confidence, character and a strong sense of self, preparing them for a changing world. A broad and balanced curriculum combines academic excellence with opportunities in sports, arts, leadership and community engagement.
As a LEED Gold Certified school and part of Interstar Education, student wellbeing and sustainability are key priorities.
Location: Reemram, Dubai (https://maps.app.goo.gl/mEBxLtMGUcTGe3gN9)
Grades: FS1 - Sixth Form
Curriculum: British Curriculum
Fee: Dh 46,510 - 66,519 (Academic Year 2025 - 2026)
KHDA Rating: Good
Contact
Call: +971 4 589 7904
Email: admissions@southview.ae
Website: https://www.southviewschool.com/
