Social Sector Sharjah To Host Special Activities

Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:22 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:25 PM

HEARTIEST congratulations to Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its Citizens on the 77th Independence Day of the country; a day of dedication and pride for the people of Pakistan for being one of the bravest nations on earth and I feel proud to be part of this beautiful nation.

While it is a magnificent day for all Pakistanis, the Independence Day is an amazing opportunity to remind ourselves how hard our freedom fighters fought, shed their blood and tears, to make our dreams a reality! To cherish the ones who made our independence possible and to celebrate the glory of freedom, Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah is maintaining the tradition of bringing the community together by organizing several events throughout the month of August, including sports competition, Independence Day celebrations, cultural activities, Azaadi Mushaira (Freedom Poetic Symposium), flag hoisting, and free medical check-up, etc.

I extend my invitation to Pakistani community members and people from other nations to join us for the celebrations.