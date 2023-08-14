Social Sector Sharjah To Host Special Activities

Champion Group’s industry experience and innovative signage solutions allow it to set benchmarks and stay ahead of the curve
HEARTIEST congratulations to Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its Citizens on the 77th Independence Day of the country; a day of dedication and pride for the people of Pakistan for being one of the bravest nations on earth and I feel proud to be part of this beautiful nation.
While it is a magnificent day for all Pakistanis, the Independence Day is an amazing opportunity to remind ourselves how hard our freedom fighters fought, shed their blood and tears, to make our dreams a reality! To cherish the ones who made our independence possible and to celebrate the glory of freedom, Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah is maintaining the tradition of bringing the community together by organizing several events throughout the month of August, including sports competition, Independence Day celebrations, cultural activities, Azaadi Mushaira (Freedom Poetic Symposium), flag hoisting, and free medical check-up, etc.
I extend my invitation to Pakistani community members and people from other nations to join us for the celebrations.
Once completed, the Gwadar Port would connect three regions, i.e. Central Asia, South Asia and Middle East. It would open new job opportunities and help in the development of Balochistan, and enable Pakistan to explore minerals, hydrocarbons, oil and gas resources of CARs