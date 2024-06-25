Sobha Realty: Transforming the Academic Landscape

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, PNC Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Group; Ravi Meon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Group; and Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty.

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 10:46 AM

As a reflection of its unwavering commitment to contribute towards shaping the bright future of Dubai, Sobha Realty marked its active involvement in the Mothers’ Endowment initiative, a visionary project spearheaded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. In line with its participation, Sobha Realty pledged Dh400 million ($109 million) to support the goal of Mothers’ Endowment initiative to establish a new university in the emirate.

With the imminent university anticipated to forge a new path to academic excellence by fostering innovation and offering opportunities for students across the region, the extensive contribution underscores Sobha Realty’s commitment to play a pivotal role in developing a vibrant academic landscape in Dubai. By supporting the development of this university, the real estate developer is taking a lead in shaping the future of education sector and ensuring the emirate will continue its growth trajectory as a knowledge-based economy.

The Mothers' Endowment initiative, which aligns with the wider vision of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) seeks to attain global educational goals and promote sustainable development. Through its efforts, the initiative will have a remarkable impact on the global educational landscape, while cementing Dubai’s position as a pioneering hub for academic excellence and innovation. Meanwhile, Sobha Realty’s active participation in this noble cause received praise from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. Sheikh Hamdan regarded this contribution as a reflection of the philanthropic spirit and generosity upheld by Dubai’s dynamic business community. The proposed university will be the epitome of educational excellence, equipped with advanced facilities and resources to support a wide array of academic disciplines. It is projected to attract top-tier faculty and researchers from around the globe, fostering a vibrant and diverse educational environment. It aims to offer a comprehensive curriculum that highlights both theoretical knowledge and practical skills to equip graduates to meet the evolving demands of the world.

Sobha Realty’s pledge marks a substantial investment to secure the future of Dubai’s youth, as it endeavours to ensure that the next generation of students has access to education and opportunities of global standards paving the way for their personal and professional growth. Furthermore, the Mother’s Endowment initiative aligns with Sobha Realty’s corporate social responsibility goals and its belief in the potential of education to transform lives.

Sobha Realty’s unwavering commitment towards the Mothers’ Endowment initiative marks a milestone in the development of Dubai's educational infrastructure. This significant support from the real estate developer will position the new university to be a cornerstone of academic excellence by fostering a culture of innovation and learning.