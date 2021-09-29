Smile! We’ve got you covered

Many studies have ascertained that poor dental hygiene can lead to cardiovascular diseases and increase your chances of heart attack or stroke

Your heart is one of the most important organs in your body, and there are several common risk factors we know of that can contribute to heart disease. But did you know that the health of your mouth might affect the health of your heart?

However, not all dental health issues are linked to heart health. It is patients with chronic gum conditions such as gingivitis or advanced periodontal disease that have the highest risk for heart disease caused by poor oral health, particularly if it remains undiagnosed and untreated, as per research. A slew of studies over the years has supported this theory.

Research says that poor oral hygiene and bleeding gums could allow up to 700 different types of bacteria to escape into the bloodstream and put you at risk of life-threatening clots.

The bacteria that travel from your mouth into your bloodstream can also cause elevated C-reactive protein, a marker for inflammation in the blood vessels. This can increase your risk of heart disease and stroke, found a Cleveland Clinic study.

According to Mayo Clinic, this spread of bacteria — and other germs — from your mouth to other parts of your body through the bloodstream, can result in illnesses such as endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of the heart.

The American Heart Association has also determined that cardiovascular conditions such as atherosclerosis (clogged arteries) and stroke have been linked to inflammation caused by oral bacteria.

How to tell if you have gum disease?

Your gums play a significant role when aiming for good oral health. Neglecting the hygiene of your gums can cause the accumulation of bacteria that impacts dental plaque, which in turn leads to inflammation and damage of the gums. This is known as periodontal (gum) disease, infecting the tissues that support and surround your teeth.

Periodontal diseases are classified according to the severity of the infection and are traditionally divided into two stages: gingivitis and periodontitis.

Several factors increase the risk of developing gum disease, the most common of which include tobacco smoking and chewing.

There are several symptoms and warning signs of gum disease. You may be suffering from it, if:

- Your gums are red, swollen and tender

- You notice pus and pockets between gums and teeth

- Your gums bleed when you eat, brush or floss

- You have loose, shifting or separating teeth

- Your gums look as if they are “pulling away” from the teeth

- You frequently have bad breath and a persistent bad metallic taste in your mouth

Preventive measures

Good oral hygiene and regular dental examinations are the best way to protect yourself against gum disease development. If you must begin now, the most important steps you can take to maintain good oral health (including prevention of tooth decay or cavities) are:

- Brush teeth twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste

- Clean between teeth daily with floss or an interdental cleaner

- Eat a balanced diet and limit between-meal snacks

Visit your dentist regularly for oral examinations and professional cleanings

By being proactive about your oral health, you can defend yourself from developing potential heart disease and keep your smile healthy, clean, and hearty throughout your life.

