Smart living: How technology is shaping the future of modern homes

AI-driven automation is seamlessly transforming homes and workplaces, where intelligent security anticipates threats, lighting adapts to human rhythms, climate responds instinctively to comfort, and voice-enabled ecosystems turn everyday interactions into effortless experiences. As the next wave of innovation unfolds, smart automation for homes and commercial spaces is no longer merely enhancing lifestyles — it is redefining them, positioning AI-powered security and intelligent ecosystems as essential interventions across India and the Middle East.

You arrive at your front door, and it unlocks automatically. As you step inside, the lights adjust to your preferred brightness, your favourite playlist begins playing with a simple voice command, and Alexa lets you know that the laundry is done while dinner is ready in the slow cooker. Welcome to the world of smart homes, where connected devices work seamlessly together to deliver greater convenience, enhanced security, and improved energy efficiency.

India's smart home market is estimated at approximately $6.7 billion in 2026 and is projected to grow at an annual rate of nearly 29 per cent, reaching $24 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence data. With the smart home automation market witnessing robust growth, Tata Power has set an ambitious target of delivering smart solutions to over 1 crore homes across the country within the next three years.

Smart building automation first established itself in India not in homes, but in the country's rapidly expanding IT parks and corporate campuses following economic liberalisation. Global companies such as Honeywell, Siemens, Johnson Controls, and Schneider Electric introduced Building Management Systems (BMS) to manage HVAC, fire safety, and access control across large commercial facilities. These systems operated quietly in the background — planned by MEP consultants and largely unnoticed by the people using the buildings.

Between 2005 and 2015, home automation emerged as an exclusive luxury. Premium wired solutions from brands such as Crestron, Lutron, Control4, and KNX were installed in high-end villas and penthouses by a select group of specialist integrators. Costing several lakhs of rupees and requiring extensive wiring during the construction phase, these systems remained accessible only to a small segment of affluent homeowners, with adoption limited to just a few thousand homes across the country.

Says Hasaan Kadli, CEO, Modo Technologies, which operates across India and the UAE, "The real transformation came with the Internet of Things (IoT). The widespread adoption of smartphones and cloud technology fundamentally changed the smart automation landscape. Wi-Fi-enabled devices eliminated the need for complex wiring, while the launch of Amazon Alexa in India in 2017, followed by Google Home in 2018, brought voice-controlled automation into millions of households. Retrofit smart switch modules, designed to fit India's conventional switchboards, made it possible to upgrade existing homes without costly renovations.

At the same time, Indian innovators such as Oakter, Keus, Whitelion, and Aliste entered the market alongside global brands, making smart automation far more accessible as prices fell dramatically -- from systems costing several lakhs to solutions available for just a few thousand rupees." Modo Technologies has built its business around two key verticals: the distribution of leading global smart home brands such as Aqara, SwitchBot, Meross, Govee, and Homey, and the delivery of turnkey automation solutions for residential and commercial projects.

When asked how AI-powered security systems are changing the way homeowners and businesses approach safety and surveillance, Amal Prem, Regional Sales Manager, Casambi Technologies India Private Limited, Bengaluru, says, "AI is transforming security from a reactive system into a proactive one. Modern surveillance platforms can do much more than simply record footage. They can recognise patterns, detect unusual activity, and trigger intelligent responses in real time.

"Many existing security systems can also be enhanced with AI capabilities by adding compatible hardware, eliminating the need for a complete system replacement. Beyond improving safety, AI is enabling connected building systems to make smarter, real-time decisions. This allows lighting, access control, and other connected building systems to work together more intelligently, creating environments that are safer, more efficient, and more responsive to occupants' needs. A major advantage is that many existing security systems can be upgraded with AI-enabled cameras, sensors, or software, allowing organizations and homeowners to benefit from advanced capabilities without replacing their entire infrastructure."

Asked whether the company offers scalable or customizable solutions for different budgets and housing segments, Hasaan Kadli says, "Yes, and that's a structural advantage of carrying the brands we do. For a budget-conscious renter or first-time homeowner, we have plug-and-play retrofit options from Aqara, SwitchBot, or Meross -- no rewiring, no installer required. For mid-segment apartments and builder projects, we have hybrid solutions that combine wired switches with wireless sensors and controls. For luxury villas, Loxone gives you a fully wired backbone with centralized control over lighting, climate, shading, security, audio, and energy. The customer's budget and housing type determine which path makes sense -- we're brand-agnostic enough internally to have that conversation honestly."

Home automation is often perceived as expensive. Asked how cost-effective these solutions are and how the company is making them more accessible, Amal Prem offers a practical perspective: "Home automation is often perceived as a luxury, but that's no longer the case. The cost depends on the user's requirements, the size of the project, and the level of functionality they need. Today, both wired and wireless solutions are available, giving customers the flexibility to choose a system that best fits their needs, project scope, and budget.

"Wireless technologies, in particular, simplify installation and are ideal for renovation and retrofit projects, where minimizing disruption is often a priority. Smart automation is also highly scalable, allowing homeowners and businesses to start with the features they need today and expand their systems over time. Ultimately, it's about designing the right solution for each project rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach."

Adds Hasaan Kadli, "Today, a homeowner can get a meaningful starter setup -- a smart lock, a few smart switches, motion sensors, and voice control -- for well under one lakh rupees. That's roughly the price of a decent refrigerator for something that improves daily life every day. The luxury wired systems are still expensive, and they should be, because they're a fundamentally different product. What we focus on is making sure every price segment is honestly served."

As the Middle East and the UAE continue to witness significant growth in smart home adoption, Hasaan Kadli says, "The two markets are converging from opposite directions. The UAE adopted automation top-down -- developer-specified, regulation-driven, and standard in premium towers. India is adopting it bottom-up -- consumer-led, retrofit-first, and price-disciplined. Companies operating in both corridors see Indian buyers demanding UAE-grade sophistication at Indian price points, while UAE projects benefit from India's engineering talent and cost innovation. For the NRI, the automation they experience in a Dubai apartment is now genuinely achievable in their home city in India."

Amal Prem states, "Both India and the Middle East are experiencing strong growth in smart home adoption, but customer expectations in each market are quite different. In India, homeowners tend to be highly technology-driven and are looking for fully integrated smart homes where lighting, curtains, HVAC, audio-visual systems, security, and other building functions work together on a single platform. In the Middle East, automation is often introduced as an upgrade to conventional electrical systems. The focus is typically on replacing traditional switches with smart keypads and controllers while keeping the user experience simple and intuitive."

The growing integration of smart automation is reshaping the real estate sector. Increasingly, developers are incorporating intelligent lighting, AI-enabled security, energy management systems, smart locks, and connected appliances into new residential and commercial projects as standard offerings rather than premium add-ons. For homebuyers and tenants, smart features are becoming an important consideration alongside location, design, and amenities, while for developers they offer a competitive edge by enhancing convenience, sustainability, and long-term property value. As AI continues to evolve, smart buildings are expected to become an integral part of future urban development, transforming the way people live, work, and interact with their built environments.

— Aftab Husain Kola is a senior Indian journalist. He regularly contributes to Khaleej Times, Arab News, Al Arabiya Engligh (Dubai) and also served at Times of Oman and Saudi Gazette.