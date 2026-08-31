‘SiU App — Study in UAE’ One App. All UAE Universities

“Discover universities. Find the right programme. Build your profile. Apply in minutes. Start your journey.” Discover, Apply and Manage — All in One Place

SiU simplifies university discovery and the application journey by bringing essential admission tools into one digital environment.

Students can explore UAE universities, shortlist universities and programmes, understand scholarship criteria and organise application documents through their personal Document Vault.

Beyond applications, SiU’s Profile Building support helps students prepare important academic and admission documents including Statements of Purpose (SOPs), Motivation Letters, CVs and Letters of Recommendation (LORs).

Rather than managing different stages of the process separately, students can organise their journey through a single platform.

Meet TARA — Your AI Guide with SiU: Higher education decisions can involve hundreds of questions. TARA — SiU’s inbuilt AI assistant, adds an intelligent guidance layer to the platform.

From navigating SiU and understanding available services to helping students identify the next steps in their journey, TARA is available throughout the platform experience.

Beyond university admissions:

A student’s journey does not end with submitting a university application. SiU brings together additional services students may need as they prepare to study and live in the UAE.

Language Test Preparation: Access dedicated IELTS and TOEFL preparation platforms.

Student Accommodation: Browse student accommodation options from leading providers and submit accommodation reservation enquiries.

Attestation & Equivalency: Request support for academic document recognition/equivalency requirements and MOFA attestation processes.

UAE Visit Visa: Submit a request for UAE visit visa application support directly through SiU.

Your UAE University Journey Starts with SiU: Whether you are beginning your university search, preparing an application or getting ready to move to the UAE, SiU puts the tools and support you need within reach.

Attestation & Equivalency: Request support for academic document recognition/equivalency requirements and MOFA attestation processes.

UAE Visit Visa: Submit a request for UAE visit visa application support directly through SiU.

Your UAE University Journey Starts with SiU: Whether you are beginning your university search, preparing an application or getting ready to move to the UAE, SiU puts the tools and support you need within reach.

Download the SiU App From the App Lead: “SiU was created to address a simple challenge — The university admissions journey is often fragmented, requiring students to navigate multiple platforms, processes and service providers,” according to Adi Darak, Lead – Global EdTech at SiU.

“Our vision was to bring the entire journey into one connected digital ecosystem with AI-powered guidance. From university discovery, profile building and language test preparation to application submission, certificate equivalency support and accommodation search,” he said.