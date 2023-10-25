Sino-Arab ties set to deepen on all fronts

Exhibitors at the China-Arab States Expo in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui autonomous region, on September 21. ZHAO XIN / CHINA DAILY

By WANG KEJU and HU DONGMEI Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM

China’s trade and investment collaboration with Arab nations, championed by the China-Arab States Expo that concluded on September 24, has not only grown stronger in traditional sectors but has also led to broader prospects in emerging areas, government officials and company executives say.

The sixth China-Arab States Expo, a four- day biennial event in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui autonomous region, had exhibition venues covering 40,000 square metres. It attracted 1,000 Chinese and foreign businesses.

Economic and trade ties between China and the Arab world have expanded to include sectors such as communications, nuclear energy, aerospace and satellites, in addition to established ones such as energy, investment and infrastructure, said Zheng Jianbang, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People’s Congress.

China is willing to work with Arab states to build a strategic energy partnership featuring mutual benefit and long-term friendship, and to explore the possibility of a renminbi settlement system for oil and gas trade, to safeguard the security and stability of global energy supply chains, Zheng said.

China will enhance the “oil and gas plus” co-operation model and expand collaboration in upstream field development, engineering services, storage, transportation and refining, Zheng said.

A report jointly published by the expo secretariat and Ningxia University’s China-Arab Research Institute on September 24 said that last year China’s imports of crude oil from Arab countries accounted for 48.4 per cent of its entire imports, and imports of natural gas accounted for 15.7 per cent of its entire imports.

Collaboration between China and Arab countries on oil and gas has evolved from an earlier model that relied on trade to one focused on investing in and collaborating across the whole industrial chain. In the new energy sector China-Arab collaboration is flourishing and has a promising future, the report said.

Acting on a mutually beneficial strategy of opening-up, China will continue to promote high-standard openness and create new opportunities for Arab states and other countries, Zheng said.

China is now the largest trading partner of Arab countries, with the value of trade almost doubling to $431.4 billion between 2012 and last year. In the first half of this year trade between China and Arab states was worth $199.9 billion, the Ministry of Commerce said.

Thanks to highly compatible development strategies and complementary industrial structures of China and Arab countries, two -way investment is constantly increasing, and infrastructure collaboration is fast emerging, said Li Fei, vice-minister of commerce.

Last year China’s new direct investment in Arab countries was worth $2.62 billion, 13 per cent more than in 2021, and new investment by Arab countries in China totalled $1.05 billion, an almost nine-fold increase on 2021, Li said. Chinese companies signed new construction contracts worth $36.7 billion with Arab countries last year, 38 per cent more than in 2021, he said.

The expo acted as an important plat form for promoting collaboration between China and countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, especially Arab countries, said Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Malki, assistant secretary-general of the League of Arab States.

This year’s event resulted in the signing of more than 400 projects worth more than 170 billion yuan ($23.2 billion), a record high since 2013. Investment projects will make up more than 90 per cent of all initiatives, the expo organiser said.

In addition, the event played a positive role in promoting economic exchanges between China and Arab countries and helping Arab countries to learn from China’s policies to achieve economic recovery and growth, Al-Malki said.

China’s economy has emerged from the pandemic to grow steadily, producing optimism and confidence throughout the world. More than one-third of global economic growth this year is expected to come from China, said Mutib Harby, Asia president of Saudi Aramco.