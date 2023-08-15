Sign of Progress

In its 76 years of Independence, India has been a shining example and role model for the contemporary world

The Independence of India remains etched as one of the most significant and impactful events in modern history. The India of ‘then’ denotes not just a time gone by, but also indicates a country transformed, beyond recognition.

Seventy-six years on, the nation has vastly changed and has left behind a string of landmarks that define its journey.

India today has several achievements to its credit. It has built a modern economy, remained a democracy, lifted millions out of poverty, has become a space and nuclear power and developed a robust foreign policy. With each passing year, the nation's economy has experienced a metamorphosis, reflecting a relentless pursuit of growth, innovation, and the realisation of dreams. The strong growth makes India one of the fastest growing economies of the world today with the nation emerging as the fifth largest economy in the world overtaking UK.

On top of a burgeoning population, driving the forecast is the country’s progress in innovation and technology, higher capital investment, and rising worker productivity. By opening the economy to foreign direct investments (FDI), relaxing norms to do business, multiple initiatives and programmes, the country has ensured that it doesn’t miss the growth bus. The nation has also committed to ensuring that its continued growth path is equipped to deal with the challenges of climate change, and in line with its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

The UAE and India sealed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February last year, aiming to increase annual bilateral trade and services over the next five years. The pact that came into force exactly a year ago has not only fostered growth for the UAE and India but has also positively impacted the entire region. It has played a prominent role in consolidating economic and trade relations, driving further growth and prosperity and creating new opportunities and enablers for the private sector. As time passes by, CEPA will be seen as a key turning point for economic stories on a global model for international collaboration.

Today, Indians have played a vital role in phenomenal evolution of the UAE, contributing to every sector of the economy and sector of the economy and society. The achievement we celebrate today is the first step of the glorious future that awaits us as a nation.

The upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be held at the Expo City, Dubai in November 2023. As a nation that is committed to international cooperation and positive action, the UAE is ready and willing to host this crucial global gathering with a clear sense of responsibility and a great sense of urgency. The UAE has been instrumental in acting with tackling climate change. The nation has shown unwavering commitment towards investment projects aimed at mitigating and adapting to climate challenges, and more importantly, creating a positive economic impact for its people.

Standing shoulder to shoulder and having benefited from the largesse of this big-hearted nation is ESPA, a Spanish multinational company specialising in the water pumping industry and other MEP services. The Spanish conglomerate, is already a strong contender in the retail, project and pool market since the past 35 years. Over the past three decades, the company has made its home in the UAE, sharing and being a part of its highs, joys and glories and contributing to its economy. The unique selling point (USP) for the brand has always been competitive pricing, technical competence, and effective after-sales service. Today, the company is predominantly very active in the Middle East in most sectors of construction, which focus on energy efficient products.

The UAE has been an example and inspiration of growth, development and progress and the security provided by the Rulers have enabled the country as one of the best nations to invest. The mettle and dedication to progress is seen in every nook and corner of this country, accelerated by a government that has put the needs of its people and best practices into their rightful places. Looking ahead, ESPA is now foraying its way into new markets and plans to increase its footprint in the UAE by considering new investments in the country for product upgrades and new product launch.

— Neelivethil Rajeev is the Managing Director at ESPA for MENA and SAARC, countries, a Spanish Group predominantly in the MEP/HVAC side. He has been with the brand since inception for more than three decades.