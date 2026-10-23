Siderise delivers advanced fire protection solutions for Dewa’s Al Shera’a headquarters

As the headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Al Shera’a combines ambitious sustainability goals with a striking architectural form. To help protect this landmark development, global experts in passive fire protection solutions for the building envelope, Siderise, supplied its CW Curtain Wall Perimeter Barrier System.

Perimeter fire barriers protect the movement gap between the floor slab edge and external façade. Without effective firestopping, this continuous void can act as a chimney, allowing flames, smoke and hot gases to spread rapidly between floors.

Al Shera’a’s distinctive curved façade, which incorporates photovoltaic panels within both glazing and spandrel areas, presented complex fire protection challenges. The project required a robust solution capable of meeting UAE Fire and Life Safety Code requirements whilst accommodating the building’s unique geometry and delivering long-term performance throughout the asset’s design life.

Working closely with specialist façade contractor, Al Abbar Group, Siderise’s enhanced perimeter fire containment solution was selected to meet the demanding two-hour fire rating to the perimeter fire seal, alongside one-hour protection to the spandrel and mullions. Extensively tested to EN 1364-4, the dry-fit system provided the flexibility needed to adapt to the building’s varying façade profile without compromising fire performance.

Siderise also provided technical support throughout design and construction. Technical Service Engineers worked alongside the façade team during design development, while Site Service Engineers trained installation teams using a mock-up. Regular site inspections and detailed reporting helped verify installation quality, supporting the successful delivery of this landmark project.