Siderise delivers advanced fire protection solutions for Dewa’s Al Shera’a headquarters

The company supplies CW Curtain Wall Perimeter Barrier System as well as provides technical support throughout design and construction

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 11:19 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

As the headquarters of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), Al Shera’a combines ambitious sustainability goals with a striking architectural form. To help protect this landmark development, global experts in passive fire protection solutions for the building envelope, Siderise, supplied its CW Curtain Wall Perimeter Barrier System.

Perimeter fire barriers protect the movement gap between the floor slab edge and external façade. Without effective firestopping, this continuous void can act as a chimney, allowing flames, smoke and hot gases to spread rapidly between floors.

Recommended For You

Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to 2 executions is 'misleading'

Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to 2 executions is 'misleading'

E-911: UAE's fourth highway from Dubai-Sharjah border to RAK to have up to 16 lanes

E-911: UAE's fourth highway from Dubai-Sharjah border to RAK to have up to 16 lanes

Emirates Global Aluminium restarts half of smelting cells at Al Taweelah smelter

Emirates Global Aluminium restarts half of smelting cells at Al Taweelah smelter

UAE residents report ‘fuel-like’ smell for third day; authorities say no cause for concern

UAE residents report ‘fuel-like’ smell for third day; authorities say no cause for concern

US must end sanctions, threats before negotiations can begin: Iran President

US must end sanctions, threats before negotiations can begin: Iran President

 

Al Shera’a’s distinctive curved façade, which incorporates photovoltaic panels within both glazing and spandrel areas, presented complex fire protection challenges. The project required a robust solution capable of meeting UAE Fire and Life Safety Code requirements whilst accommodating the building’s unique geometry and delivering long-term performance throughout the asset’s design life.

Working closely with specialist façade contractor, Al Abbar Group, Siderise’s enhanced perimeter fire containment solution was selected to meet the demanding two-hour fire rating to the perimeter fire seal, alongside one-hour protection to the spandrel and mullions. Extensively tested to EN 1364-4, the dry-fit system provided the flexibility needed to adapt to the building’s varying façade profile without compromising fire performance.

Siderise also provided technical support throughout design and construction. Technical Service Engineers worked alongside the façade team during design development, while Site Service Engineers trained installation teams using a mock-up. Regular site inspections and detailed reporting helped verify installation quality, supporting the successful delivery of this landmark project.


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi coalition in Yemen says 4 drones intercepted, destroyed in Riyadh, Madinah

2

Dubai announces new speed limits on 5 major roads from November 1

3

2 residents killed in Saudi Arabia after drone attack attempt on Shaybah oil field

4

Indian Embassy in UAE shuts 4 consular service centres from October 22

5

Viral video on indecent act in Makkah that led to 2 executions is 'misleading'