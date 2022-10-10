Showcasing Innovative Technologies

Dubai, UAE - October 6-10, 2019: A scene at the 39th GITEX Technology Week - the biggest tech show in the Middle East, North Africa & South Asia - highlights next-generation technology, including 5G.

Digital transformation and security take centre stage at GITEX GLOBAL 2022

With the 2022 edition of GITEX GLOBAL being the biggest, most inclusive tech event this year, the annual five-day show will focus on AI, Web 3.0, blockchain, 6G among others. Digital transformation, cloud computing, cybersecurity and smart home security solutions are just a few of the many ground-breaking applications in technology that will be present for all visitors to experience.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 17, 2021: Official Gitex branding display at 'Gitex Global' - the world's biggest in-person technology event of the year - at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The event sees 1,400 new exhibitors among the global line-up of companies and startups showcasing new technology. Among the many exhibitors to look out for, here are some companies that should not be missed at GITEX.

Sophos highlights its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service

Sophos is highlighting its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and other advanced cybersecurity solutions. The company will focus on how the combination of its threat-hunting and response experts and innovative tools together provide the protection, detection and remediation organisations of all sizes need 24x7, 365 days a year to combat cyberattacks, such as ransomware.

Additionally, Sophos is showcasing its entire portfolio of cloud-based cybersecurity products, from endpoint to network, that defend against phishing, malware, active lateral attacks, ransomware, and much more.

“Cybersecurity has become an interactive contact sport, because adversaries are constantly changing their attacks and evasion techniques, which require a human threat-hunting team to watch the network for indicators of an intrusion and take action to stop attacks before they lead to ransomware,” said, Harish Chib, vice-president, Middle East Africa at Sophos. “At Gitex, we are going to demonstrate how Sophos, with its breadth cybersecurity solutions, can help organisations better handle active cyber-attacks and prevent them from recurring or even getting a foothold in the first place.” Senior global executives and security experts from Sophos will be available at the Sophos booth in Hall 1- Stand C30.

Ring showcases smart home security innovations

For smart home security, Ring will showcase its entire range of smart home security products from video doorbells, and indoor and outdoor security cameras, as well as the company’s latest offering, the Ring Alarm. Visitors can also enjoy interactive product demos, giving them the opportunity to experience the benefits of a whole-home security system.

Ring customers can secure their homes using the company’s range of devices, from DIY-installed video doorbells to battery-powered security cameras, that keep an eye on their property, whether home or away.

Also on display is the Ring Alarm, the latest addition to the Ring product line, which will be available at GITEX for visitors to experience. An easy-to-install home security system, the Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender.

“Ring is committed to keeping homes and communities safe and connected, and we hope to change the way homeowners view security with our easy-to-use devices. GITEX is an exciting event for us to meet customers, showcase our line of products, and host demos for visitors to experience how effective and easy to use Ring’s solutions for home security are,” commented Mohammad Meraj Hoda, vice-president, emerging markets at Ring.

Company executives and experts will be available at Zabeel Hall Z3-B10.

Cloud Box Technologies focuses on Its IT infrastructure, security and cloud solutions

Cloud Box Technologies is showcasing its cybersecurity offerings and will also highlight their inhouse infrastructure that enables them to provide customers with seamless services. As a trusted systems integrator, Cloud Box Technologies has a range of services and solutions that are offered to customers across several industries including healthcare, banking and finance, retail, manufacturing, and education and others.

They will emphasise their smart digital transformation for both the small and large enterprise and how the company can address customers’ individual needs within set budgets. The company will also highlight its specialised capabilities of being equipped to tackle on-premise digitisation, its strong NOC as well as how it is being pre-emptive in the Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service capabilities.

“Digitisation is the buzzword and Cloud Box Technologies have been working with customers to enable them to realise these goals. The transformation that we bring into customer’s changing business environment stems from our ongoing efforts to understand our customers’ needs and challenges and developing and implementing bespoke solutions to tackle their unique needs. Visitors to the stand at GITEX will get a glimpse on how they manage our customers’ digital transformation expectations,” said Ranjith Kaippada, managing director at Cloud Box Technologies.

Cloud Box Technologies will be represented by the senior management team to be able to provide a better understanding of the company’s offerings. They will be located at Hall 6, Stand A1.

SentinelOne promotes its autonomous XDR cybersecurity platform and identity protection

SentinelOne plans to showcase its autonomous extended detection and response (XDR) platform, and identity and credential protection solution on its stand C55 in Hall 1.

“We are excited to be part of GITEX this year and are showcasing our Singularity XDR and Singularity for Identity autonomous cybersecurity solutions. These solutions offer enterprises autonomous, comprehensive and responsive protection, which is absolutely vital given the rapidly evolving global threat landscape and the potential damage a security breach can cause,” said Tamer Odeh, regional sales director, SentinelOne.

ManageEngine launches CloudSpend for Azure

ManageEngine is showcasing its entire suite of IT management and security solutions, including launching CloudSpend, its cloud observability and cost optimisation platform, for Azure at Hall 7, stand C1. Visitors can view its entire portfolio of over 60 paid products that can help businesses of all sizes manage their IT infrastructure, covering IT service management, operations management, security, active directory management, endpoint management and analytics.

Cloudspend for Microsoft Azure is already available for AWS, the solution’s business intelligence and smart forecasting capabilities have evolved to address the gap between capacity planning and cost optimisation for resources running in multi-cloud environments.

“The Middle East is an important market for us and GITEX has proven to be a great platform in establishing the company’s presence in the region and connecting with a wider audience. ManageEngine highly values GITEX, and we expect our participation in the event this year will help reiterate our commitment to serve our customers better and forge stronger ties,” said Nirmal Kumar Manoharan, regional director at ManageEngine.

Marking its 20th anniversary this year, ManageEngine’s presence at GITEX, the region’s largest tech event, will be bigger than ever before.

Tenable launches Tenable One, an industry-first exposure management platform

Tenable announced the release of Tenable One, a revolutionary exposure management platform that unifies discovery and visibility into all assets and assesses their exposures and vulnerabilities across the entire attack surface for proactive risk management. Cybersecurity teams can anticipate and block threats before they can cause damage. The cloud-based platform identifies and assesses assets across the enterprise attack surface to gain a unified view of cyber risk.

“It’s an exciting time in Dubai as the region recovers post-Covid, with the UAE economy expanding strongly. Organisations are looking to invest in technology that will help them capitalise on opportunities and deliver increased functionality,” said Maher Jadallah, senior director Middle East and North Africa at Tenable.

Dahua Technology presents innovative security and signage solutions

Dahua Technology is showcasing its full range of security solutions and highlight its latest immersive LED screen at the event. In addition to their smart CCTV solutions, Dahua also manufactures LED and LCD screens in partnership with Rainbow LED in the UAE, expanding the company’s offerings to a much wider range of products.

“Our presence at GITEX affirms our commitment to the region and allows us the opportunity to establish strategic partnerships that will expand Dahua’s presence in a very relevant market,” said Brant Shen, general manager — UAE, Oman, Yemen at Dahua Technology. “Beyond our line-up of security products, we are also spotlighting our immersive LED screen that gives viewers the impression that they are within the scene,” he added.

Swimlane promotes innovative low-code security automation

Swimlane is showcasing its cloud-scale, low-code security automation platform at the Evanssion booth at H3-MR number two and AmiViz booth at H1-A1. Swimlane Turbine is a breakthrough in low-code security automation, capturing hard-to-reach telemetry and expanding actionability beyond closed extended detection and response (XDR) ecosystems.

“As part of our Middle East, Turkey and Africa expansion plans, we believe GITEX is the perfect platform to showcase our cutting-edge security automation platform to a huge regional audience looking for the latest technologies. This will help strengthen our channel network and reach by engaging with potential partners from different countries,” said Ashraf Sheet, vice-president of Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

AVEVA demos its unified operations centre for data centres

AVEVA is demonstrating its AVEVA unified operations centre for data centres, which provides data centre owners and co-locators the ability to manage complexity across multiple sites and systems, maintain uptime supporting service level agreements, and reduce costs tied to energy, water, workforce efficiency, and sustainability, on Schneider Electric’s stand H5-B40.

“We are pleased to be back at GITEX GLOBAL once again this year, it is a perfect platform for us to showcase our innovations to an informed audience of technology decision-makers and influencers from across industry verticals in the Middle East and Africa region,” said Nayef Bou Chaaya, vice-president Middle East and Africa at AVEVA.

Nozomi Networks spotlights its critical infrastructure focused OT and IoT security solutions

Nozomi Networks is educating visitors about growing vulnerabilities stemming from the rapid convergence of OT and IT systems in an increasingly digitalised world, with its partners Oregon Systems and StarLink. The company is demonstrating its new subscription-based Threat Intelligence Feed, which can now be used with third-party cybersecurity platforms.

“GITEX is one of the premier technology exhibitions in the Middle East, and we are excited to make a return as the threat landscape evolves and gives businesses new challenges to overcome,” said Bachir Moussa, regional director, MEAR at Nozomi Networks.