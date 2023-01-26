Shining Brilliantly

Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director­ —International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

The leading jewellery brand has created a name for itself globally through exquisitely-designed pieces

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:00 AM

Since time immemorial, gold has come to define beauty and aesthetic values. Over time, finely crafted jewellery pieces have doubled the beauty and charm of its owners. The precious metal has a timelessness and when it has been honed by skilled artisans, who have passed down their skills through the generations, it becomes the talk of the town.

One such brand that has developed a reputation for producing awe-inspiring pieces of jewellery that never go out of style is Malabar Gold and Diamonds, a BIS-certified Indian jewellery group, headquartered in Kozhikode, Kerala. The company was established in 1995 by M.P. Ahammed. And the rest, as they say, is history. Over the next two and a half decades, the company has gone from strength to strength, becoming a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate.

Over the years, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has played a vital role in making Indian jewellery more acceptable and trustworthy at the global level in recent years. The brand is now crafting unique experiences targeting the individual and specific preferences of its customers.

DIGITAL PRESENCE

The success of its proliferation can be gauged from the fact that the company enjoys an annual turnover of $4.51 billion, making it the sixth-largest jewellery retailer globally. Keeping up with the times, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has developed an online presence as well that caters to customers who can choose and select from the comfort of their homes. As a result, the brand has focused greatly on strengthening its omnichannel retail strategy, using the services of global technology giants like Microsoft, IBM, Accenture, E&Y, Deloitte etc.

WIDE REACH

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is aiming to reach every part of the world where people appreciate finely crafted jewellery and ornaments. The brand offers an extensive range of jewellery collections and designs that cater to the diversified interests of various age groups and ethnicities. The brand currently operates in 10 countries and has immediate expansion plans into the UK, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Türkiye, and South Africa. With expansion comes the prospect of job creation. The brand aims to create approximately 6,000 job opportunities in the retail, manufacturing, technical and management areas related to jewellery trade. In a sign of its growing popularity and demand, Malabar Gold & Diamonds opened its 300th global showroom in Dallas, USA recently. Domestically, the brand also aims to increase its coverage. As a result, Malabar Gold & Diamonds has immediate expansion plans into the other states of India as well, which involves large cities like Bhopal and Surat as well as key Tier 2 markets such as Iritty, Anakapalle, Nanded, Vapi, Vasai and Vizianagaram.

SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is owned by over 4,000 shareholders and is diligent in its CSR commitments. The brand has integrated ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) principles into the core business. The key CSR focus areas of Malabar Group are Health, Education, Women Empowerment, Housing, and the Environment. The ESG goals of the organisation are periodically strengthened by integrating responsibility and sustainability to remain a socially conscious and responsible organization. The group contributes five per cent of its profit to such initiatives in the same country of operation.

STRENGTHENING MANUFACTURING

Malabar Gold & Diamonds aims to further strengthen its manufacturing capabilities to support its retail expansion drive globally. Skilled artisans and related staff will be hired as part of this process. This will further bolster the brand’s mission, ‘Make in India, Market to the World’. Keeping in line with the brand’s outlook as a responsible jeweller, all its ongoing and upcoming facilities have and will be designed to provide safe and pleasant working conditions to the employees.