Shining Bright

The JSS Group of Institutions strives to instil in its students the traits of a socially responsible person in addition to helping them achieve academic excellence. Maintaining its tradition of excelling in both academics and extra-curricular JSS International School (JSSIS) and JSS Public School recognises the students that have shown excellent performance.

Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 12:58 PM

Govindrao Naik

Chief Executive Officer

JSS Institutes

"JSS Group of institutions, India, with the blessings of Jagadguru Shri Shivratrishwar Deshikendra Swamiji and under the guidance of directors of the flagship organisation JSS Mahavidhyapeeth based in Mysore, is a value-based organisation imparting education in all segments, from K-12 schools to Universities. With a legacy of over seven decades in creating a better world through experiential learning in India, JSS International School (ICSE) and JSS Private School (CBSE) are among the top Indian schools with a ‘very good’ rating by KHDA. Our students are always among the toppers in the board results for both ICSE and CBSE. Sculpted in the JSS core values, our alumni have created a niche for themselves in every conceivable field of work in countries across the globe.

At JSS, we provide holistic education by creating an engaging learning environment with the freedom to explore and discover. Our unique programmes instil life-long learning where future skills are embedded in the everyday life of the students.”

Lata Nakra

Principal

JSS International School, Dubai

“JSSIS students have been consistently creating and breaking their own records and happen to top the UAE in the process. This year, grade 10 and 12 students cope with the on-site exams after two pandemic- affected years . To restore their confidence, a conducive learning environment was created. It was heartwarming to see many new records in the field of sports too. The collaborative efforts of teachers, parents and students has been commendable. Students’ agility and resilience has been inspirational assuring that learning will not stop, despite disruptions . This forwardthinking attitude facilitated the process of learning. We are proud of all our students for bringing glory and laurels to the school, year after year.”

Chitra Sharma

Principal

JSS Private School, Dubai

“Students of JSSPS, Dubai are consistent in their academic results with unparalleled progress on all fronts in the CBSE Examination 2022. Their impressive scores across all subjects speak volumes of their commitment to learning. As per our belief, we are ‘future ready now’, with a well-articulated graduate profile which is the backbone of our curriculum. We help our students develop life skills, and leadership skills, master transformational technologies and inculcate a global, local and digital identity. The results of the CBSE board examinations, International Olympiads, and ASSET exam indicate the high competency of JSSPS students, which are above the national and international average.