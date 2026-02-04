Shaping a sustainable tomorrow in global marine lubrication

At the intersection of marine trade and sustainability, LENOL is redefining what it means to be a responsible oil marketer. The company continuously develops its product portfolio and supply capabilities, with a strong focus on sustainability and future fuels. With operations spanning more than 900 ports globally, LENOL’s approach to lubricant trading is grounded in environmental stewardship, social accountability and transparent governance.

LENOL’s ESG progress is driven by action, not aspiration. From the introduction of lubricants designed for use with fuels approved for emission control areas to the launch of biodegradable marine oils, LENOL’s R&D partnership with FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY GmbH demonstrates how innovation can accelerate climate goals. These advancements not only align with evolving maritime regulations but also enable ship operators to reduce emissions without compromising performance.

LENOL offers customers a comprehensive range of high-performing main grade marine lubricant products. In addition, through its partnership with FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY GmbH, LENOL supplies premium secondary grade products, including hydraulic fluids, gear oils, air compressor and turbine oils, refrigeration oils and greases. Together, this creates a complete, efficient and reliable product portfolio built on innovative German technology.

LENOL actively develops and markets marine lubricants that support emission-reduction targets. The company has introduced new-generation cylinder oils designed to meet the demands of modern engines and alternative fuels, in line with the IMO 2050 emission-reduction strategy. For example, LENOL CLX 20 is formulated for Ultra-Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (ULSFO) and other alternative fuels, making it an environmentally conscious choice for ship operators. LENOL CLX 40 is a modern cylinder oil for next-generation fuels, delivering the same cleaning performance as the high-BN LENOL CL 100, eliminating the need to compromise between protection and cleanliness.

The portfolio is further complemented by gas engine oils LENOL 7 GEO 40 and LENOL 7 GEO 40 Ultra. Both are high-performance, low-ash gas engine oils with extended drain intervals, offering the highest levels of engine protection.

LENOL products are available in over 40 countries and across more than 900 ports worldwide, positioning the company as a partner of choice for reliable service, premium-quality products and efficient operational processes. At the same time, LENOL continues to expand its product portfolio and supply network, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, to ensure its solutions meet the demands of evolving fuel technologies. The company remains committed to developing and marketing lubricants that support low-sulfur, bio-based and alternative fuels, while minimising packaging waste, exploring circular lifecycle options and optimising fuel and energy usage across transport and warehouse operations.

As the global shipping industry works towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future, it must navigate not only global regulations but also a complex landscape of regional and national requirements. LENOL has embedded this challenge into the core of how it does business, using sustainability as a guiding principle across its operations.

Beyond products, LENOL actively engages with the maritime community through knowledge-sharing initiatives and sponsorships. This includes hosting technical seminars focused on IMO 2050 emission goals and engine-operation challenges, helping educate industry stakeholders on sustainable practices and new lubricant solutions.

Strong governance underpins every sustainability milestone. As a management-owned company headquartered in Dubai DMCC, LENOL maintains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certifications, conducts rigorous supplier due diligence, and applies a double-materiality approach that integrates ESG risks into enterprise-wide decision-making. Through this framework, LENOL strengthens its ability to serve not only its customers, but also communities and the planet.