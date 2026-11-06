Shanghai expo a key platform for innovation and global co-operation

From discarded tyres to rice husks, materials once considered waste are finding new uses in the automotive industry.

One such use is in a tyre made by the French maker Michelin Group with 75 per cent renewable and recycled materials that was to be on display at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai being held between November 5 and 10.

The tyre, making its Asian debut at the expo, incorporates recovered carbon black, bio-based synthetic rubber, silica derived from rice husks and recycled steel, reflecting the growing use of alternative materials in automotive manufacturing.

Ye Fei, president and chief executive of Michelin China and Mongolia, said the expo offers an important platform for the company to introduce global innovations, respond to evolving demand in China and deepen co-operation with local industrial partners.

Michelin is also introducing its Touch Intelligence technology in Asia, reflecting the company’s efforts to expand the use of digital technologies in tyre monitoring and maintenance.

The industrial group 3M of the United States was to have its latest technologies and products in automotive, electronics and safety as well as manufacturing materials and automation on display at the expo, with several products making their global or China debuts.

“We have always viewed the CIIE as a key trade fair for showcasing cutting-edge innovations and expanding local partnerships,” said Henry Ding, president of 3M China, adding that the company would further strengthen its supply chain network in China.

For multinational companies returning to the expo year after year, the attraction goes well beyond securing exhibition space. The event offers a chance to turn new technologies into marketable products, forge partnerships with Chinese businesses and build a stronger foothold in the world’s second-largest economy.

The continued enthusiasm of foreign businesses is reflected in the scale of this year’s expo.

Total exhibition area exceeds 440,000 square metres for the first time, with the expo hosting 4,142 overseas exhibitors and drawing participants from 162 countries, regions and international organisations, China’s Ministry of Commerce said.

The number of participating Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders exceeds 300 for the first time, with more than 2,000 companies making their debut at the expo, the ministry said.

US exhibitors including Tesla, Boston Scientific, Rockwell Automation and Nike collectively occupy more than 50,000 square metres of exhibition space at the expo, 1,500 square metres more than they had last year.

Yan Dong, vice-minister of commerce, said the expo is becoming an increasingly important platform for innovation, with more than 480 exhibits making their global, Asian or China debuts this year, a record high.

“China will respond proactively to trading partners’ needs and continue to improve measures to facilitate imports. We will work to enable the world to share in the opportunities of China’s vast market.”

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has said China’s market holds huge potential, and that the country will increase imports of agricultural products, quality consumer products, advanced technology equipment and key components. China has said it also plans to make full use of platforms such as the expo to expand import channels.

China’s imports rose 22.3 per cent year-on-year to 16.74 trillion yuan ($2.51 trillion) in the first nine months of 2026, the fastest growth since 2021, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Foreign-invested businesses also saw their imports and exports rise 19 per cent year-on-year to 11.69 trillion yuan between January and September, with imports up 21.1 per cent. They accounted for 34.5 per cent of China’s total consumer goods imports during the period.

Wang Wen, dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of Renmin University of China, said the expo has strengthened China’s economic links with international markets by diversifying import sources and facilitating the entry of more foreign products and services into China.

The event, the world’s first national-level import expo, which is in its ninth year, drew participants from more than 180 countries and regions in its first eight editions, with overseas exhibitors recording about 27,000 appearances and generating a combined value of more than $580 billion in intended deals, the Ministry of Commerce said.

Leo Liu, general manager for China at Grin, a New Zealand oral care company and eight-time expo participant, said the event has provided smaller foreign businesses with a pathway to long-term growth in China, extending beyond securing orders to expanding local investment.

The company’s age-specific toothbrushes, unveiled at the expo last year, have since entered the Chinese market through e-commerce platforms and offline retail channels.

Takao Yagi, chairman and chief executive of Toshiba (China) Co, said the company will continue to expand its presence in China through technological innovation.

“Through our participation in previous editions of the CIIE we have witnessed firsthand the dynamism of China’s market as it continues to open up and develop. This has further strengthened our confidence in Toshiba’s long-term commitment to China and in growing together with the country.”

Yin Zhengping, a foreign trade researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said China’s steady economic growth, stable manufacturing activity and increased investment in high-tech industries have supported imports of raw materials and intermediate goods this year. Such demand, coupled with industrial co-operation fostered by the expo, will help deepen ties between Chinese businesses and their international partners, and strengthen the resilience of global industrial and supply chains, Yin said.

Crystal Huang, president for China at Dow Inc, a US materials science company that has been attending the expo for the ninth consecutive year, said the event has become an important platform for attracting foreign investment by helping multinational companies better understand China’s industrial capabilities, identify potential business partners and assess long-term investment prospects.