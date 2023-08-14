Shandur Polo Ground: A Spectacular Sporting Arena at the Top of the World

Witness the thrills of Polo at 3,700m above sea level and soak in the beautiful vistas

By Shazia Siraj Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:09 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 2:12 PM

Nestled amidst the majestic peaks of the Himalayas, in the heart of northern Pakistan, lies a sporting arena that commands attention not only for its thrilling matches but also for its breathtaking elevation.

Shandur Polo Ground- often called the ‘Roof of the world’, proudly holds the title of being the world’s highest polo ground- A field that has witnessed years of exhilarating competition, the spirit of adventure, sportsmanship and harmonious blend of tradition and nature.

At an astonishing altitude of approximately 3,700m above sea level, Shandur Polo Ground is a unique and awe-inspiring site. Shandur Polo Ground isn’t merely a place; it’s an experience that blends the thrill of polo with the allure of high-altitude adventure. The venue’s altitude adds an extra layer of complexity to the game, demanding exceptional physical prowess and strategic adaptability from the players.

SHANDUR POLO FESTIVAL: A GLOBAL ATTRACTION

Every summer, as the snow melts, Shandur transforms into a lush paradise, making it an ideal setting for the thrilling sport of polo. The Shandur Polo Festival, a three days event held annually in July, draws people from all walks of life to this awe-inspiring location. The festival brings together teams from neighbouring regions, particularly Chitral and Gilgit, to compete in a setting that epitomises the fusion of tradition and modernity.

Polo played at Shandur has its distinct style, influenced by the challenging terrain and the high altitude. The rules may vary slightly from conventional polo, but the excitement and thrill remain unparalleled. As the teams charge across the meadows atop their spirited horses, spectators are treated to a display of exceptional horsemanship, strategy and camaraderie.

What makes this event unique is that it isn’t just a tournament; it’s a cultural extravaganza that celebrates the traditions and diversity of the region. Local artisans display their crafts, and musicians fill the air with melodious tunes, with performances of artists on traditional routines that echo the rich cultural heritage of the region. It’s a holistic experience that immerses visitors in the magic of the Himalayas and the warmth of the local communities.

EMBARKING ON A MESMERISING ODYSSEY

The journey from Islamabad to the Shandur plateau is an immersive experience that winds through changing landscapes, cultures, and elevations, culminating in the breathtaking beauty of the ‘Roof of the World’.

As you take the road to the North from Islamabad, the scenery transitions from bustling cityscape to rolling hills and then to the rugged beauty of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This journey takes you through the historical town of Abbottabad, the Karakoram Highway (KKH), often referred to as the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’.

Reaching Gilgit, the capital of Gilgit-Baltistan, marks a significant juncture in the journey. The bustling town is a melting pot of cultures and serves as a gateway to the rugged beauty of the region. As you leave Gilgit behind, the road becomes more challenging, rewarding you with stunning vistas at every twist and turn.

Finally, after a journey that spans hundreds of kilometres and countless unforgettable sights, you arrive at the Shandur plateau. The panoramic views, the vastness of the meadows, and the deep sense of serenity create an otherworldly experience.

While road travels and experience is unmatchable, domestic flights from Islamabad to Gilgit and Islamabad to Chitral offer breathtaking aerial views and are amongst the most scenic flights.

Stay at Gilgit, Chitral or nearby areas offer comfortable lodging, and Shandur offers camping facilities for an adventurous stay amidst nature. Summer months are the best time to travel with June and July months temperatures ranging between 15-20°C. The weather drops at night due to high altitude.

Whether you are an adventure seeker, a nature enthusiast, a sports lover, a history student or a cultural explorer, the voyage from Islamabad to Shandur promises a journey that is as remarkable as the destination itself.

Shazia Siraj is a Press Counsellor at Consulate General Of Pakistan, Dubai.