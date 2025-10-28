Shams: Sharjah’s hub for media, innovation and entrepreneurship

Shams Free Zone has rapidly evolved from a specialised media hub into one of the UAE’s most dynamic and multi-sector business ecosystems. While its licensing portfolio has expanded significantly over the years, its commitment to supporting media companies and creative industries remains at the core of its identity. Today, Shams is not only home to a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and innovators but also serves as a strategic gateway for international founders entering the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region.

Media at the heart of Shams’ evolution

Since its establishment, Shams has positioned itself as a forward-thinking environment for media and creative businesses to grow. Over time, the free zone has diversified to accommodate a broad range of sectors — from technology and consulting to e-commerce and education — but the media industry continues to be its driving force.

Shams offers tailored licensing solutions and cost-effective packages that make it especially attractive for content creators, media production houses, and digital marketing startups. Beyond administrative ease, it provides an ecosystem where media professionals can connect, collaborate, and scale their operations. Regular networking events, community activations, and support programs have helped Shams build a reputation as a trusted home for talent, storytelling, and innovation.

This continued emphasis on media is strategic. The UAE has become a regional media powerhouse, attracting international production companies, streaming platforms, and digital creators. Shams plays a key role in this landscape by lowering entry barriers and enabling both startups and established players to thrive.

A gateway for global entrepreneurs

Shams has also become a preferred launchpad for international entrepreneurs looking to establish a presence in the UAE and expand into the wider Middle East and North Africa. Its strategic location in Sharjah — just a short drive from Dubai provides easy access to key markets, while its competitive licensing options make it an appealing choice for foreign investors and startups.

One of Shams’ most notable advantages is its fully digital company registration process, which allows entrepreneurs to set up their businesses remotely from anywhere in the world. This flexibility has been particularly valuable in recent years, enabling founders to enter the UAE market without the logistical challenges of physical presence. For startups and SMEs seeking fast market entry, Shams represents a streamlined and efficient alternative to more traditional licensing models.

Leading digital transformation

Digital transformation is a central pillar of Shams’ strategy. The free zone has embraced innovation to simplify every step of the business setup journey — from licence applications and document submissions to visa processing and renewals — all of which can be completed online.

This commitment to digitalisation is about more than convenience; it reflects Shams’ broader vision of making entrepreneurship accessible, transparent, and efficient. By reducing paperwork and processing times, Shams allows business owners to focus on growth rather than bureaucracy.

Strategic partnerships driving growth

Another key element of Shams’ evolution is its growing network of strategic partnerships under the Mazeed platform. Mazeed brings together carefully selected partners to offer Shams-licenced businesses exclusive benefits and services that support their growth.

Through Mazeed, Shams has collaborated with leading organisations such as Mashreq Bank, RAK Bank, Zoho, SleekFlow, and Qashio, among others. These partnerships offer tangible advantages — from streamlined banking solutions and digital business tools to logistics and special rates — designed to help companies scale quickly and sustainably.

By connecting entrepreneurs with valuable partners, Shams goes beyond being just a licensing authority; it actively contributes to building a supportive ecosystem where businesses can thrive.

As Shams Free Zone continues to expand its offerings and strengthen its community, its vision remains clear: to empower entrepreneurs, drive innovation, and position Sharjah as a leading hub for media and business in the region.

With its unique blend of media expertise, digital-first infrastructure, international accessibility, and strategic partnerships, Shams is well on its way to becoming a powerful growth engine for the UAE’s evolving entrepreneurial landscape.