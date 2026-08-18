Shah Rukh Nadeem’s 100 ideas to reimagine Pakistan’s next 28 years

Independence Day usually encourages us to look back at the country’s journey since 1947. Shah Rukh Nadeem’s new book, 100 Things Pakistan Needs to Do Before Turning 100, asks us to do something equally important: look ahead.

At the heart of the book is a simple but engaging question. Pakistan will complete 100 years in 2047, but what should the country achieve before reaching that milestone? Instead of proposing one sweeping solution, Nadeem presents 100 ideas covering education, governance, the economy, reading culture, social development and public behaviour.

The book is not written as an academic policy document, nor does it attempt to provide technical answers to every national problem. Its strength lies in making large and often complicated issues accessible to general readers. The list format allows readers to move easily between subjects and reflect on the areas that matter most to them.

Education and reading occupy an important place in the book, reflecting Nadeem’s work in Pakistan’s reading and self-development space. His argument is not limited to building more schools or increasing enrolment. He draws attention to the quality of learning, the importance of independent thought and the need to develop a society that values books, ideas and informed discussion.

This focus feels especially relevant today. Pakistan has a large young population, and the opportunities available to that generation will depend greatly on the skills and knowledge it receives. In a world increasingly influenced by technology, artificial intelligence and global competition, education can no longer be treated simply as a process of passing examinations. It must prepare young people to question, create and solve problems.

One of the book’s more thought-provoking proposals is the idea of a “National Intellectual Audit”. It can be understood as an invitation for Pakistanis to examine the beliefs, priorities and habits that shape national life. Are schools encouraging critical thinking? Does public debate respect knowledge and expertise? Is the country planning for the long term, or merely responding to the latest political or economic crisis?

These are uncomfortable but necessary questions. Yet the book remains positive because it does not present Pakistan’s problems as permanent. Its underlying message is that change is possible when citizens and institutions are willing to reconsider established approaches.

The book also avoids placing the entire responsibility for reform on the government. Strong institutions and effective leadership are essential, but national progress is also influenced by schools, businesses, families, professionals and individuals. Reading habits, civic responsibility, workplace ethics and respect for public spaces may appear minor beside constitutional or economic reform, yet they collectively shape society.

Naturally, 100 ideas cannot capture every detail of Pakistan’s challenges, and some proposals will require deeper debate about implementation, funding and priorities. The book nevertheless succeeds in starting that conversation. It gives readers a reason to think beyond the next election, budget or crisis.

For Pakistanis living in the UAE and elsewhere, this forward-looking perspective may feel particularly meaningful. Distance often brings both concern about the country’s difficulties and hope about what it could still achieve.

100 Things Pakistan Needs to Do Before Turning 100 is ultimately an optimistic book. It does not ask readers merely to celebrate Pakistan’s past. It asks them to consider their responsibility towards its future. As the country marks 79th anniversary of independence day, that is a timely and worthwhile message.