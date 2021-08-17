Setting zero emission target

The Indonesian government has pledged to reduce greenhouse emissions by 29 per cent by itself — or 41 per cent with international assistance — by 2030.

Indonesia is optimistic of reaching a net zero emissions target by 2060 or sooner, a senior minister said on Tuesday, after the government submitted updated nationally determined climate goals to the United Nations.

The new net zero emissions target was at least a decade earlier than the 2070 target, President Joko Widodo said in March.

While Indonesia maintained its headline target to lower greenhouse gas emission by 41 per cent by 2030 with international assistance, the country has updated its adaptation measures and included a new long-term strategy for low carbon development in the document filed to the UN recently.

Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan told a virtual seminar he was optimistic Indonesia, the world's eighth-biggest greenhouse gas emitter, could reach net zero emissions within 50 years.

In the energy sector, the government plans to stop using coal, oil and gas by 2060 and aims to have 85 per cent of its energy needs from renewable sources and the rest from nuclear energy, according to a document Luhut presented at the seminar.

Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporter, currently sources 60% of its energy from coal. Luhut said Indonesia was also looking into utilising energy storage and hydrogen fuel cell technology.

A mega hydropower plant in North Kalimantan is expected to start construction in October to support renewable energy contribution, Luhut added. read more

While Indonesia in 2020 had reduced deforestation to its lowest levels in the last decade, World Resources Institute Indonesia director Tjokorda Nirarta Samadhi said it should step up efforts to address the climate crisis.

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November.