Setting up a class apart

From self-development to business-ready courses, universities across the UAE are now opening up admissions for the new academic year.

As we usher into the new year in two weeks' time, students across the globe are overwhelmed by the fact that they are entering into a new academic session. Many across the globe today look at the UAE as the ideal study destinations for reasons that are the best - affordable, metropolitan and safest country in the world.

The UAE excels in programmes focusing on science, technology, business, and more. In some cases, international students may be able to focus on working or completing an internship to further their degree and career options as opposed to only taking classes.

The UAE is driven by a bold and ambitious vision: to be one of the best countries in the world by the time the young nation celebrates its Golden Jubilee in 2021. A key pillar in realising this vision is the development of a first-rate education system driven by a complete transformation of the current education system and teaching methods. This vision, in turn, is being fulfilled by the increase in student enrolment as they realise the importance its educational system plays globally. Indeed, the UAE has established a vibrant education sector with an increasing variety of choice at all levels.

While the private segment continues to dominate, recent reforms have seen major improvements to public sector higher education, modernising it and bringing it in line with international best practices. Inevitably, high rates of growth in the number of higher education institutions have led to consolidation, gradually slowing expansion and creating greater barriers to entry for prospective players.

Making the right choice

Dubai-based Rochester Institute of Technology believes in facilitating the right opportunities and offer a strong institution for personal and professional development, and progressively of the society. Established in 2008, and now relocating to a high-tech campus, which will be innovative, smart sustainable and connected, with an all-inclusive ecosystem, RIT Dubai aspires to nurture the skills indispensable for the students. The university has a demonstrated history of accomplishments in teaching, research, digitalisation and globalisation. RIT Dubai is accredited both in the US and UAE, which gives a graduate of RIT Dubai the same benefits of RIT New York on many levels. Also, its unique internship programmes help in understanding the educational and occupational perspective of Global North, as the students can enrol at RIT's global campuses in New York, Croatia and Kosovo, and are ensured relevant work experience.

Meanwhile, Heriot-Watt University, the first British university to set up a campus in Dubai, has been offering highly acclaimed degree programmes that meet the specific demands of local business and industry. The college has been consistently ranked as a top provider of higher education, from teaching excellence and research performance to student satisfaction and graduate employability. As a globally connected University with campuses in Scotland, Dubai and Malaysia, the learning outcomes and teaching standards remain the same wherever a Heriot-Watt student is located. A brand-new campus at Dubai Knowledge Park is set to open in 2021, which will further enhance the student experience with a digitally enabled learning environment.

At Middlesex University Dubai, the programmes offered are developed in consultation with industry to ensure that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge that are increasingly sought-after by employers. The university's rigorous academic programmes are combined with cutting-edge teaching and learning, leading research, and exciting and rewarding co-curricular activities; including sports and social activities.

Similarly, the University of Birmingham Dubai delivers the highest-quality education underpinned by a growing research focus in a leading global educational hub. In recognition of their academic rigour, the University of Birmingham Dubai has been granted Initial Institutional Licensure by the UAE's Ministry of Education through the Commission for Academic Accreditation. This recognition of a quality education in the UAE is incredibly reassuring for students looking to study in the country, and supports the country's drive to strengthen a knowledge-based economy, underpinned by a higher education system where students are assured their qualifications are of a high standard and recognised across the globe.

Imparting quality French education in the UAE, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi has managed to achieve many of its goals that revolved around serving the community and contributing to the development of UAE's education sector, it graduated more than 2,000 calibres that feed into the UAE and Middle East's pool of human capital.

If the students are looking at cutting-edge courses, the Bachelor of Data Science program at SP Jain School of Global Management is a 3-year multi-city bachelor's program aimed at preparing the next generation of innovative data scientists and analysts. Students learn the most cutting-edge skills needed to manage, distill, and interpret data for industries - from finance and healthcare to marketing and advertising.

The MBA is still the pre-eminent management qualification for a serious career in business and even a prerequisite in some sectors, such as management consulting. Students choose to study for an MBA for a number of reasons, such as accelerating an existing career path, switching careers or even starting out on a more entrepreneurial path. The University of Manchester's Global Part-time MBA is a two-year, faculty-led, blended learning programme that offers as much face-to-face contact time as many full-time MBA programmes. They produce creative, resilient, and socially-responsible graduates who will thrive in the technological age, and focus on the business challenges leaders will face.

The UAE, despite being a young country, is fast-growing as an ideal destination for students. In addition to high standards of living and easy access to leisure outlets and global cuisines, the country embraces diversity, tolerance and offers a peaceful secure environment for both men and women, an aspect that is now a privilege in today's world.

Students in the UAE have the advantage of indulging in world-class education taught by internationally accredited faculty amid state-of-the-art facilities and future-ready curricula.

Today, the quality of the UAE higher education ranks among the top 20 globally. The UAE is home to many of top ranking global universities and offers both on campus and off-campus degree option.