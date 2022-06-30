Setting The Gold Standard

Gregor Nassief

The Dominica development exceeds ROI forecasts by 40 per cent in payments to CBI investors

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 10:52 AM

The Residences at Secret Bay, Dominica’s crown jewel development and only six-star, all-villa resort, announced that it exceeded ROI forecasts for the first quarter of 2022, paying its more than 100 Citizenship by Investment (CBI) owners from around the globe, 40 per cent more than projected. The globally-recognised CBI project, which is part of award-winning Secret Bay and was recently called “one of the most sought-after and renowned hotels in the Caribbean,” by Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of Dominica at the resort’s 10-year celebration, has been consistently paying returns to its investors since first launching sales in 2019. With its commitment to selling built products, paying out positive returns, offering a competitive exit strategy on the vacation home market, while providing a hedge against currency instability, The Residences at Secret Bay has become the gold standard for the real estate option under Dominica’s CBI programme. “We’re proud to be paying our investors returns beyond what was forecasted,” said Gregor Nassief, proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay, and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited. “We’re continuing to see global investors wanting to invest in a project with a solid track record. Furthermore, with the recent currency instability, we’re seeing investments in a real estate product that is tied to US dollars.”

Isacc R., CBI investor at Secret Bay, said: “The main motivation factor that drew our family to choose Secret Bay and Dominica’s citizenship programme was its popularity as a second passport for travel convenience and international mobility [and the resort’s] recognition from various internationally reputed sources. We have been recommending Secret Bay to others too.”

The Residences’ CBI offering is priced at $208,000 for fractional ownership and from $2.6 million for whole ownership.

To learn more, visit: https://secretbay.dm/cbi/ or email: cbi@secretbay.dm.

Gregor Nassief

Proprietor of Secret Bay and The Residences at Secret Bay and CEO of GEMS Holdings Limited details the benefits of obtaining citizenship in Dominica

What are the benefits of obtaining citizenship in Dominica?

Dominica citizenship offers global mobility and freedom of movement without restrictions, to a tax-friendly country. Citizenship is fast, typically being approved in 90 days without residing in or visiting the country; and, it can be inherited by children and grandchildren. Dominica also presents a wonderful opportunity for future relocation, offering a beautiful natural habitat with geothermal energy potential.

Why is the real estate option the preferred route to citizenship?

Savvy investors understand that citizenship by means of real estate has value beyond the passport. The real estate option, and especially investment in a project that is offering a ready product, pegged to a stable currency, serves as an astute form of wealth diversification during uncertain economic times.

How does Secret Bay stand-out as a real estate investment under the Citizenship Programme?

Secret Bay has been operating since 2011, which means we have more than 10 years of experience and a proven track record of financial performance. There are currently 12 completed and operating villas, and all investors in these villas have been receiving returns from day one. Investors are also granted annual use at the six-star resort, which has been featured in numerous global publications, including the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Financial Times, and has received several top awards, including Travel + Leisure's No. 1 Resort in the Caribbean. Plus, Secret Bay is the only CBI project in the region that also successfully sells to non-CBI investors.