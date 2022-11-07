Setting High Standards

Head of Sustainability Middle East and Africa BSI talks about the need for a structured ESG approach to achieve sustainability

Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022

BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organisations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, ‘inspiring trust for a more resilient world’. Comprising over 3,000 staff — of which 58 per cent are outside of the UK — BSI is led by Chief Executive Susan Taylor Martin from its headquarters in London.

Formed in 1901, BSI was the world’s first National Standards Body and over a century later, it is globally recognised as a champion of best practices. It’s a private company incorporated by the British Royal Charter, first awarded in 1929.

For over a century, BSI has driven best practices in organisations around the world. Working with over 84,000 clients across 193 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail, and healthcare.

Speaking in depth about the organisation, Raj Kumar Prasad, Head of Sustainability-Middle East and Africa at BSI, said: “Our neutrality, our deep expertise, and our ability to bring the right people together ensures we can embed frameworks, best practices and standards. Doing so, creates trust between consumers, companies, and governments, thereby fostering innovation and progress, and making the world a better place.”

With a staff of over 100 employees serving more than 1,600 clients in the Middle East, BSI has offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Services

Through its expertise in standards and knowledge, assurance services, product and professional services, BSI helps clients improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk, and ultimately, become more resilient.

BSI’s offering is built upon enabling excellence and the key to this is through its delivery by experts who provide services aligned to the goals of the customers and to instil excellence their organisations.

Net Zero

Over the years, BSI with its multi-pronged approach, has developed expertise and shared best practices in areas such as environmental management, energy management, greenhouse gas emissions management, infrastructure carbon management, carbon neutrality, and renewable energy product quality.

“The UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and making the UAE the first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) nation to do so has given rise to various opportunities to all of us for working together and corporates in particular, which will continue to rise. BSI has witnessed increased interest among leading stakeholders for developing their long-term strategy in taking the lead for obvious advantages based on holistic approach for their sustainable growth,” said Prasad.

He further added that in the UAE, the focus of sustainability is often broken down into three pillars: economic viability, environmental protection and social equity, known informally as profits, planet, and people. Hence, sustainability is being represented as the synergy between society, economy and the environment. These pillars of sustainability will help not only to achieve net zero, but the journey will also be expedited and made comfortable through a holistic approach.

“Driving change in the way we address our economic, social and environmental challenges is high on everyone’s agenda; from achieving net zero, pollution reduction, climate change and environmental regeneration. BSI actively support clients and organisations to advocate best practice, champion sustainability and boost organisational resilience,” said Prasad.

He also added that in addition to several UAE Government initiatives, large companies have also taken steps towards sustainability, however, changes have not been realised at the pace needed due to many and obvious challenges such as absence of structured programmes.

“A clarity on detailed programmes or system of the framework focused on answering what, how and when to achieve sustainability is the need of the time,” he concluded.