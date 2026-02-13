Sesame Street Private Nursery strengthens early learning foundations in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi’s dynamic early childhood education sector, Sesame Street Private Nursery has established a strong reputation for providing a nurturing, structured, and developmentally appropriate introduction to learning. Located in Al Nahyan, the nursery is recognized for thoughtfully integrating play based exploration with purposeful early education practices.

Under the leadership of Aous Shleweet, Head of Nursery, the setting places significant emphasis on the critical importance of the early years. The nursery caters to children aged 1 to 4 years and follows an approach inspired by the American Core Knowledge framework alongside the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS), supporting children’s physical, cognitive, emotional, and social development in a balanced and holistic manner.

“Our focus is on nurturing confident learners from the very beginning,” Shleweet stated. “Children learn most effectively when they feel secure, valued, and motivated to explore. We work in close partnership with families to support each child’s development at an individual pace.”

The learning environment is carefully designed to foster curiosity and independence. Daily routines combine structured learning opportunities with guided play experiences, including music and movement, storytelling, sensory exploration, and creative arts. Through hands on activities, children are encouraged to communicate, collaborate, and develop early problem solving skills. Both indoor and outdoor learning spaces are purposefully arranged to promote exploration while ensuring a safe and nurturing environment.

Parents consistently commend the nursery for its attentive staff, clear communication, and genuine care for each child’s wellbeing. A strong partnership between educators and families helps maintain consistency between home and school, supporting children during these vital developmental years. As families in Abu Dhabi increasingly seek high quality early education that extends beyond childcare, Sesame Street Private Nursery continues to distinguish itself as an environment where learning begins with purpose, care, and enjoyment.

Admissions remain open throughout the year, subject to availability, and families are encouraged to visit the nursery to experience its educational approach in action.