Serving the nation and global community

A titan of alternative medicine, Hamdard Pakistan provides the world with quality herbal solutions while extending a philanthropic hand to its home country

Pakistan faces a solid challenge in terms of boosting its exports. The financial managers of Pakistan have emphasised a few sectors such as textiles, sporting goods, etc. to increase Pakistan’s exports. But with globalisation, new opportunities have been emerging, and Pakistan has to diversify its focus to increase its exports, such as also focusing on the alternate medicine industry.

According to the latest research, the global market of the alternative medicines industry will reach an astounding $500 billion by 2030. The developed world holds the majority share in this sector and Pakistan is blessed to be part of this niche group because of just one company, Hamdard Laboratories (Waqf) Pakistan. Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Pakistan, is on record saying that, with the correct strategy, Pakistan can increase its exports by more than $1 billion through alternative herbal products. This is a matter of pride for Pakistan that a company with a humble start-up now represents Pakistan globally.

How it began

Hamdard started its journey from a small shop in Delhi, in 1906. Founded by an accomplished physician, Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed, Hamdard quickly gained renown as a distinguished eastern medicine manufacturer. After the creation of Pakistan, his younger son and a visionary physician, Hakim Mohammed Said, migrated to the newly-formed country and started Hamdard Pakistan in a two-room rented clinic of Tibb-i-Unani in 1948. Under his leadership, Hamdard soon became a success story with its respected and well-liked products, especially the Rooh Afza syrup and effective herbal medicines. Hamdard Pakistan has been leading the Unani/herbal industry since its inception. Said not only revolutionised the field of Unani Tibb in Pakistan but also paved the way for Pakistan to export Unani medicines globally by having WHO recognise the efficacy of alternative medicines.

R&D initiatives

Hamdard Pakistan has been a shining example for all herbal medicine manufacturers as a leading fast-track company, with a strong focus on production involving innovation and technological sophistication. The central structure of Hamdard Laboratories is based in Pakistan’s industrial hub and the port city of Karachi. It comprises the headquarters and two manufacturing units, including a new large unit — Hamdard Industrial Complex (HIC). Apart from the Karachi headquarters, there are zonal offices in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar. Even after WHO’s recognition, Said continued to research various herbs and their compositions throughout his life. His legacy continues as Hamdard remains steadfast in playing a defining role in research and development with a dedicated research department operated by a team of professional researchers and hakims.

In 2020, Hamdard introduced three new products — Doodh Rooh Afza; Hamdard Honey — a 100 per cent natural product; and Sualin Lozenges — herbal relief for throat pain, inflammation and cough.

Network of herbal clinics

In every city, Hamdard’s Matabs (clinics) have been providing essential free medical check-ups to lower-middle and lower-income households at their doorsteps. It has also has set up various hospitals of both Eastern and Western systems of medicine all over the country. Recently, Hamdard has initiated a drive to digitalise all herbal clinics and the first-ever digital herbal clinic has started its operations in Karachi.

Social initiatives

Said was also a philanthropist, an educationist and a visionary reformer, who took it upon himself to develop the health and education sectors of Pakistan. Hamdard Pakistan also operates schools, colleges and the largest private sector university in the country — Hamdard University (HU), built-in Madinat al-Hikmah (City of Education, Science and Culture).

He established the Hamdard Foundation Pakistan to judiciously use the funds being handed over to it by Hamdard Laboratories. These are used for the promotion of health, education and social uplift, in line with his vision and mission — service to the nation and humanity.

Women empowerment

The terms ‘women empowerment’ and ‘gender equality’ are not new to Hamdard because behind its stellar success is the struggle and determination of empowered women. Today, Hamdard is among the few companies where women are given equal opportunities to assume leadership roles.

Promise of quality

Hamdard Laboratories Pakistan ensures the quality and standard of its products, adhering to the international standards and laws, prescribed by ISO and WHO. All of Hamdard’s products are duly registered with authorities such as the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Hamdard follows zero-tolerance towards quality compromise. To maintain quality and a high standard, the organisation takes the following measures:

1. Procurement of the best quality of raw material.

2. Following good manufacturing

practices.

3. Conducting regular checks on raw material: in-process/intermediate material and finished products, to maintain quality control

4. Giving importance to the training of all personnel/employees, involved in production processes, under the policy of quality control.

Representing Pakistan

Hamdard Pakistan is also an ambassador of its home base. Both Said and his daughter, Rashid, have been active in representing Pakistan globally. The Emperor and the Government of Japan have conferred the prestigious ‘Order of The Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon’ on Rashid, who is the president of the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA), in recognition of her contribution to promoting cultural relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan. Her father, Said, played an unforgettable role in strengthening Pakistan-China bilateral relations. His efforts were duly recognised and greatly appreciated by the Chinese government.

Having a company with such a rich history of patriotism and service to the nation, the Government of Pakistan should develop a joint platform with Hamdard Pakistan. With a combined strategy, the government can increase the country’s exports in a limited amount of time. The international demand and growth of herbal products is a huge sector, and Pakistan must act in time before the western world realises its true potential and bags the market.