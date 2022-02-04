SERVING SRI LANKAN DELICACIES

Anwar Abdull, Founder of Miamix Restaurant reveals the top spot for sizzling Sri Lankan delights

From its inception, Miamix Restaurant's success thrived on the loyalty of all the well-wishers and customers. The restaurant aims to provide its customers with uncompromised, professional service in a beautiful and relaxed environment that makes it one of the best Sri Lankan restaurants in the UAE. The restaurant's cuisine, is steeped in rich, family tradition delivering a wide variety of authentic Sri lankan specialties, with fresh, high-quality ingredients, as well as a complete menu featuring mouthwatering snacks, succulent dishes, fresh seafood items and other handcrafted signature dishes.

Famous for its scrumptious Sri Lankan delicacies, the restaurant caters to the taste and aptitude of all its customers. Miamix offers the perfect place for spending a quality time with companions over an amazing, authentic Sri Lankan meal. Their menu includes a host of options for any palette or dietary restrictions.

Anwar, said: “We serve love, smiles along with dishes so magnificent and delicious and we make sure that our restaurant remains as the favourite place of any food lover who craves for traditional Sri Lankan cuisine. Our chef's leads the kitchen with their extensive experience, making perfect dishes and contribute to the direction of the menu at Miamix Restaurant.”

“Food lovers will find our menu so impressive, a list that sweeps across all the Sri Lankan dishes you heard of or yet to try. We have an abundance of heart and passionate towards serving our customers better every single day,” he added.

For more informaton

visit www.miamixrestaurant.com

or contact 055 4767863