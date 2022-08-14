Serving Secrets

Positive signs indicate that the tough time is about to be over as the country resumes its journey on the road to progress and prosperity
We all agree that food is a ne¬cessity to live. But what if I tell you that there’s a man who passionately cooks food and can turn a simple eggplant recipe to a masterpiece, worthy of being shown on any MasterChef platform? Yes, you read it right! Mubashir Sad¬dique knew a little about his success when his brother introduced him to vlogging and YouTube. Saddique is a resident of Shahpur, Punjab, who started his digital journey to educate the neti¬zens about the secrets of village-cooked food. His videos are a token of simplicity and honesty, which undoubtedly led him to achieve great success within a short time. With a following of 2.84 mil¬lion YouTube subscribers since 2017 from different parts of the world, Sad¬dique is a much-celebrated name in ev¬ery desi household. Last year, his work gained a lot of attention from Google. The multinational technology company released a documentary about his chan¬nel, ‘Village Food Secrets’ featuring his success story. From ‘mutton paaya’ to ‘ox-tail pulao’, his simple and humble videos will compel you to try authentic recipes. I bet you wouldn’t want to miss seeing him prepare meals in ‘shalwar kurta’ using ‘earthen clay pots’ on ‘mitti ka chulha’.
