Serving Secrets

by Anam Khan Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

We all agree that food is a ne¬cessity to live. But what if I tell you that there’s a man who passionately cooks food and can turn a simple eggplant recipe to a masterpiece, worthy of being shown on any MasterChef platform? Yes, you read it right! Mubashir Sad¬dique knew a little about his success when his brother introduced him to vlogging and YouTube. Saddique is a resident of Shahpur, Punjab, who started his digital journey to educate the neti¬zens about the secrets of village-cooked food. His videos are a token of simplicity and honesty, which undoubtedly led him to achieve great success within a short time. With a following of 2.84 mil¬lion YouTube subscribers since 2017 from different parts of the world, Sad¬dique is a much-celebrated name in ev¬ery desi household. Last year, his work gained a lot of attention from Google. The multinational technology company released a documentary about his chan¬nel, ‘Village Food Secrets’ featuring his success story. From ‘mutton paaya’ to ‘ox-tail pulao’, his simple and humble videos will compel you to try authentic recipes. I bet you wouldn’t want to miss seeing him prepare meals in ‘shalwar kurta’ using ‘earthen clay pots’ on ‘mitti ka chulha’.