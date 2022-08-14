UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Serving Secrets

Mubashir Saddique
Mubashir Saddique
by

Anam Khan

Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

We all agree that food is a ne¬cessity to live. But what if I tell you that there’s a man who passionately cooks food and can turn a simple eggplant recipe to a masterpiece, worthy of being shown on any MasterChef platform? Yes, you read it right! Mubashir Sad¬dique knew a little about his success when his brother introduced him to vlogging and YouTube. Saddique is a resident of Shahpur, Punjab, who started his digital journey to educate the neti¬zens about the secrets of village-cooked food. His videos are a token of simplicity and honesty, which undoubtedly led him to achieve great success within a short time. With a following of 2.84 mil¬lion YouTube subscribers since 2017 from different parts of the world, Sad¬dique is a much-celebrated name in ev¬ery desi household. Last year, his work gained a lot of attention from Google. The multinational technology company released a documentary about his chan¬nel, ‘Village Food Secrets’ featuring his success story. From ‘mutton paaya’ to ‘ox-tail pulao’, his simple and humble videos will compel you to try authentic recipes. I bet you wouldn’t want to miss seeing him prepare meals in ‘shalwar kurta’ using ‘earthen clay pots’ on ‘mitti ka chulha’.

Anam Khan

More news from Supplements
Capturing True Essence

Supplements

Capturing True Essence

In the last 75 years, a lot has changed for the better in the country. The same holds true for the fashion industry. Talented designers are now taking Pakistan to the global runway

Supplements

The Alpha Numeric Way

Supplements

The Alpha Numeric Way

The development of Swat’s first software technology park is part of the government’s policy to introduce ‘ease of doing business’ measures to boost the IT industry and its exports further

Supplements