Serving Excellence

The India Palace has decades of experience in providing authentic and savoury Indian cuisine in the UAE

India Palace is an exciting fine dining concept that provides authentic royal Mughlai delicacies, served in a warm and sophisticated atmosphere. Started in 1997 at Abu Dhabi, the chain has expanded its fold over a decade with 12 popular restaurants spread across various emirates of the UAE.

India Palace is unique in more than one aspect. This authentic heritage dining concept, evolved after meticulous research and innovations, is a true paradise of gourmets. Beyond the excellence in food and ambience, the restaurant upholds its commitment to provide paramount hospitality that surpasses the expectations of the customers.

The menu has a wide array of intricately cooked food and beverages, which is a combination of ancient culinary secrets, exotic flavours and the expertise of experienced master chefs. The classic biryanis, succulent kebabs, delicious curries replicate the exuberance the Mughal grandeur.

The India Palace restaurant was also the recipient of the ‘Dubai Human Development Appreciation Award (DHDAA)’ in 2020 and the ‘Dubai Quality Appreciation Award’ in 2019 with the distinction of being the first restaurant group to receive the award. The award was accorded with the ‘Quality Appreciation Certification’ from the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in 2018 and the ‘Dubai Service Excellence Scheme Award’ in from 2015 until 2018, and in 2020 as well.