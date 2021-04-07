ServeU sees surge in demand for disinfection services

The company has crafted a dedicated facility services division to meet the requirements

Considering the safety measures laid down by the UAE government to prevent the spread of Covid-19, there has been a huge demand for disinfection and sanitisation services across businesses, offices, and residential properties.

In order to make such shared spaces a safe environment for its customers, ServeU, a facilities management company, offers solutions to disinfect spaces using natural and eco-friendly products, which are non-staining, odourless and highly effective against bacteria and viruses.

The company has formed ServeU Essentials, a dedicated facility services designed to meet the surging demand for cleaning and disinfection across properties, especially for the corporate sector. It also covers maintenance, cleaning, landscaping of residential communities, homes, small businesses, and retail shops in the UAE.

Its products are PH neutral, gentle and non-irritating, and kill 99.9999 per cent of MRSA, vancomycin, staph, listeria, salmonella, e-coli and more.

A subsidiary of Union Properties, ServeU provides a vast range of facilities management solutions for a safe, clean, and productive working environment.

The company prides itself in understanding a complex maintenance industry, from extensive hard and soft services to cost-effective cleaning solutions.

Services offered include a one-time fogging/misting of disinfectant in all the designated areas including cars and other living spaces. Disinfectants are sprayed and wiped across all surfaces using mobile/standalone fogging machines.

ServeU disinfection services comply with OSHA regulations and are certified by the Dubai Municipality. They offer top-notch sanitisation and deodorising treatments to more than 100 existing clients spanned across sectors including banking, healthcare, government offices, retail shops, hotels, restaurants, gym, residential buildings and corporate offices.

Gary Reader, General Manager of ServeU, shares that the company began with the intention of being the best facilities management service providers to a few while relying on the word of mouth to dictate the company's growth.

"After having established our customer base, we began to expand into other geographical areas and our menu of services continued to grow as well. Today, we have experience of working with a variety of industries and facilities," he adds.

ServeU works closely with its customers, which include government departments, to organise special disinfection services such as the recent cleaning, disinfection and sterilisation of Dubai Motor City.

"Our cleaners comply with the Covid-19 measures and are disinfecting and sanitising workplaces, buildings and homes daily to prevent the further spread of the virus," says Reader.