Second Passport is Your Family’s Ultimate Plan B

(L-R) David Regueiro, COO RIF Trust; Bruno L'ecuyer, CEO IMC; Mimoun Assraoui, CEO RIF Trust

Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 12:00 AM

With the world slowly coming out of the pandemic, having a second citizenship or EU residency can be the ultimate Plan B for families to overcome any mobility or socio-economic challenges they may encounter now or in the future.

St. Kitts and Nevis’ New Alternative Investment Option

As one of the first and most popular Citizenship by Investment programmes, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment Programme, which offers visa-free travel to 157 countries, has rolled out a new Alternative Investment Option (AIO) for investors.

The AIO option consists of two branches:

Public Good Project Developer (PGPD): These are fully funded by the developer and the asset is handed over to the state once completed. The minimum investment will be $175,000. Currently, there is an approved project to construct a much-needed new correctional facility in St. Kitts.

Private Enterprise Developer (PED): The built or funded asset is privately owned. In this option, the minimum investment will be 200,000. Under this option, there is an approved project to construct middle income housing in St Kitts.

Spain’s Residency by Investment Programme

As an attractive alternative to Portugal’s Golden Visa Programme, Spain’s Golden Visa Programme has gained tremendous interest among investors and high net worth individuals seeking EU residency in as little as three months.

In exchange for a EUR 500,000 investment in Spanish real estate, investors and their families receive visa-free travel access to the EU’s 26 Schengen countries, the right to live, study, and work in Spain and can apply and maintain their residency without physically residing in Spain.

RIF Trust is the Investment Migration Council’s Regional Representative Office (RRO) for the Middle East region

With 20 offices around the globe, RIF Trust employs 85 industry professionals with both local and international expertise, and it has been recognised as one of the fastest growing investment migration consultancies in the world.

Last month, RIF Trust was appointed the Investment Migration Council’s Regional Representative Office.

This partnership brings a voice to the investment migration industry by providing industry practitioners across the region with learning opportunities and greater trust for clients and governments by promoting education and best practice for all as certified IMC members.

Mimoun Assraoui ,RIF Trust’s CEO and Latitude’s Vice Chairman

We chose ‘Hello Freedom’ as our motto because freedom is priceless.

We are committed to assisting our clients achieve their life goals by providing them with residency and citizenship solutions that guarantee that they S.M.I.L.E. through safety, mobility, investment opportunities, lifestyle, and employment/education.

Also, as the Regional Representative Office for the Middle East for the Investment Migration Council, we will continue to promote best practice for our clients, governments, and industry peers.

In 2021, we inaugurated two new offices in Nigeria and the USA, as we look to expand our global presence further in 2022 to better serve our clients.