Second citizenship haven

St Kitts and Nevis offers ordinary families the privilege of becoming a global VIP

St Kitts and Nevis is a twin-island nation located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, boasting a pleasant tropical climate, turquoise waters, and sugar-soft beaches. Similar to its idyllic nature, the nation is also home to the Platinum Standard Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. It is widely renowned for being one of the most efficient, transparent and reliable options for economic citizenship.

When it comes to choosing the ideal destination for second citizenship for you and your family, experience, speed and exclusivity are often primary concerns. One of the fundamental merits of CBI is that it provides a speedy route to citizenship and, for the time-poor investor, the shorter the turnaround time, the better.

The Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) is the fastest route to St Kitts and Nevis citizenship and is the only option that offers the limited time offer. Under the discount, families of up to four can gain citizenship for $150,000 rather than the previous $195,000. This accounts for a $45,000 price cut.

Les Khan, CEO of St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit said, “We give families the opportunity to get citizenship so that they can travel more freely and can be with their loved ones,”

St Kitts and Nevis – The Platinum Standard

Since 1984, St Kitts and Nevis has warmly welcomed investors and their families with one of the longest-standing and best-managed CBI Programmes. Known as a Platinum Standard brand in the investor immigration industry, it has allowed upstanding individuals and their families to legally obtain citizenship of one of the dual-island nations. It is also the only country in the world that promises to process applications within 60 days under its Accelerated Application Processing (AAP).

Additionally, the programme continues to rank highly on the CBI Index, an annual comprehensive rating system of CBI programmes worldwide

"St Kitts and Nevis acknowledges the rise of increasingly complicated family relationships motivating investors to find programmes that allow a wider range of family members to be included under a primary application," says Micha Emmett, CEO at CS Global Partners.

"St Kitts and Nevis now allows a broader range of dependents. The addition of adult children, and extended family members like parents, grandparents, and now siblings, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions. Siblings must be unmarried, childless, aged 30 or under, and financially dependent on the main applicant," she added.

