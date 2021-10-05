Second Citizenship from luxury to necessity

The Commonwealth of Dominica offers one of the fastest CBI programmes

For a long time, dual nationality was considered a luxury for those who could afford to travel and raise their families abroad. With political and economic uncertainty at our doorstep, many have abandoned traditional ways to attain second citizenship, which can often take years.

Those who want the process to be complete faster are increasingly looking to routes like citizenship by investment (CBI), reflecting the necessity that has become second citizenship, especially for business people from countries across the Middle East.

One of the fastest programmes for those pressed for time is one offered by the Commonwealth of Dominica. This economically stable country has one of the best living standards in the region with tax-friendly policies for non-residents. It is also one of the most naturally beautiful destinations in the world, with lush green mountains, countless scenic rivers, waterfalls, and breathtaking white sand beaches.

Ranked best in the world for five consecutive years by the annual CBI Index, Dominica’s CBI Programme lets successfully vetted applicants gain citizenship that opens doors to travel to over 75 per cent of the world. Within three months, investors and their families have access to major financial hubs in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

In addition to having no physical residency obligation, Dominica’s CBI Programme has no language, age, business experience, or educational requirements. There is also no mandatory interview.

The programme offers two channels of investment: a one-time non-refundable contribution to a government fund or by the purchase of eco-luxury real estate. This involves property from renowned hoteliers such as Hilton, Marriott and Kempinski alongside popular boutique eco-villas.

Dominica is also the best option for families on the market, enabling investors to add an extensive range of dependants to an application. Your decision to get second citizenship can also make your child’s transition to higher education smoother, as they will be open to select from the world’s best institutions without the worry of doing it all alone.

Applicants also have the option to reside in Dominica with full living and working rights. However, investors must undergo strict due diligence checks to ensure that only those of the highest moral standing are accepted as citizens, thus protecting the Programme’s international reputation.