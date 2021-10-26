Scale new heights

Popular and career-ready Master’s and PhD courses for a secure future

Ranked among the top 10 universities in the Arab world by QS World University Rankings, American University of Sharjah (AUS) offers sought-after Master’s and PhD programmes in a wide variety of disciplines. These accredited programmes equip graduates to thrive in a rapidly changing global economy.

Through 16 Master’s degrees and three PhD programmes, AUS offers graduate students opportunities for research, graduate assistantships and flexible study arrangements, including part-time options and evening classes.

The university’s three PhD programmes help working professionals master the intricacies of their field by undertaking cutting-edge research under the guidance of highly qualified faculty. The PhD in Engineering – Engineering Systems Management addresses crucial issues of national and global concern such as Engineering Management, Supply Chain Management, Smart Cities Management and Sustainable Construction Project Management. The PhD in Materials Science and Engineering is a multi-disciplinary programme focusing on four research areas: Advanced Materials, Materials for Energy and Environment, Structures, and Analytical and Computational Modeling and Simulation. Students of both programmes carry out their research in the university’s 60-plus engineering and science laboratories.

For individuals looking to be at the forefront of the business world, the PhD in Business Administration, Concentration in Finance, allows experienced business professionals to advance to the highest levels of academia or management. The programme provides outstanding opportunities for networking and participating in research that meets the specific business needs of the UAE and neighbouring countries.

AUS also offers Master’s degrees, ranging from Urban Planning and Construction Management to Business and Biomedical Engineering. Known throughout the region for its excellent reputation, the Master of Arts in English/Arabic/English Translation responds to the important role intercultural communication plays in international encounters between governments, companies and international organisations. Graduates find employment in the fields of law, science, business, mass media and more.

The Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) is the premier preparation for those interested in a career in TESOL. This programme is taught by highly qualified faculty with international teaching experience in the fields of TESOL, theoretical and applied linguistics, and intercultural communication. For business-minded individuals looking to progress their career, the AUS Master of Business Administration has been named among the world’s best, listed in the top 250 MBA programmes worldwide, and among the top 10 for the Middle East and Africa region (QS 2022).

For the full list of graduate programmes, visit www.aus.edu/graduate-prospectus

“Our commitment to advancing knowledge and preparing future leaders keen to make a positive impact in society is evidenced through the diverse range of master’s and doctoral programs we offer. Through our world-class multinational faculty, excellent campus and resources, AUS provides a learning environment that attracts top students from the UAE and beyond. Students work under the mentorship of experienced faculty members on research topics that address societal needs and tackle real-world challenges. We also provide funding to qualified students through graduate teaching and research assistantships that help them support their education.”

Dr. Mohamed El Tarhuni

Vice Provost of Research and Graduate Studies, American University of Sharjah

Testimonial

Dana Bou Fakhereddine

MATI Alumna, 2020

“I am currently a video editor and also work on subtitles. I am considering a PhD in education with a focus on Arabic curricula development, particularly for children. There are many career opportunities to consider in translation. This is a diverse and rich field filled with opportunities to pursue, whether in interpreting, language coordination, localisation and many more. You just need to pursue your passion.”