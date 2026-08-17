SBI: Stronger banking connect for NRIs

SBI endeavours to provide a seamless banking experience to the Indian diaspora through its global network of 244 foreign offices spread across 29 countries. A host of banking services are available 24x7 through digital offerings such as YONO platforms.

We strive to offer top-quality services with innovative banking solutions, keeping the world connected for NRI customers. Our constant effort is to provide a customer-centric banking experience through our specialised retail banking products and remittance services.

To channelise NRI remittances to India, SBI has tied up with 45 exchange companies located in the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Our Global NRI Centres (GNCs) at Patiala (Punjab) and Ernakulam (Kerala) act as ‘One Stop Service Centres’ for NRI customers, catering to all non-financial banking service needs in a time-bound manner.

We offer tailored financial solutions, which include the newly launched SBI Advantage FCNR(B) deposit in USD currency for tenures ranging from three to five years, offering attractive returns to our NRI customers in USD. We also offer a gamut of attractive products to the Indian diaspora, such as NRE savings/salary accounts, NRO savings accounts, NRE ‘SUKOON’ current accounts, FCNR(B) / FCNR(B) Premium accounts, RFC accounts, NRE PIS (4-in-1) accounts and the NRO Tax Saving Scheme. Non-Resident Indians can conveniently apply for home loans, car loans, loans against deposits and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Digital products and services include the newly launched digital onboarding through tabs for NRI customers, automated delivery of e-welcome letters to newly onboarded NRI customers at their registered email addresses, OTPs over email, and financial transactions through internet banking and mobile banking apps.

We join NRIs across the globe in rejoicing on the 80th Independence Day, assuring them of safe and secure banking with us. Happy Independence Day!