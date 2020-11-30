Say 'Yes' to more everyday with ENOC's rewards programme

ENOC's 'Yes' initiative brings all its offerings under one platform, thus allowing our customers to make the most out of attractive value-added offers daily.

ENOC Group recently introduced a unique rewards programme 'Yes' that enables customers to earn points and rewards when paying for fuel, automotive services or for purchasing convenience store products and groceries; as well as F&B across ENOC's service station network.



Under the theme of 'Yes to more everyday', the 'Yes' rewards programme is free to join and is designed to offer customers rewards for everyday living; adding more value to customers. The 'Yes' rewards programme offers customers instant rewards via the 'Yes' app. Customers can earn and redeem points on every purchase by downloading the 'Yes' app to earn points across all ENOC outlets; including:



. ENOC/EPPCO service stations

. ZOOM

. AutoPro

. Quick Oil Change

. Car Wash

. Tasjeel

. Paavos Pizza

. Popeyes Chicken



ENOC's 'Yes' rewards programme brings all our offerings under one platform; allowing our customers to make the most out of attractive value-added offers through rewarding daily offers.



Customers will be able to collect as well as redeem points at any ENOC retail outlet. Offering convenience and full flexibility, fuel transactions can be linked by sharing a one-time pin with the attendant. 'Yes' members will also receive e-coupons, e-vouchers, discounts and point-based offers directly on the app, which can be used across any ENOC/EPPCO service station. The 'Yes' app is available in AppStore for iOS or Google Play for Android devices.



The 'Yes' rewards programme sends personalised offers and messages directly to our customers; rewarding them for their everyday journeys and building brand affinity with ENOC; creating stronger awareness about our entire and diverse range of retail offering.



All customers who download the app and complete their registration will get a chance to enter a lucky draw to win an Audi Q5 during the first month of the launch.