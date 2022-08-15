Saluting The Spirit Of Harmony

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

The Indian community has made the nation proud, ingraining themselves into the cultural fabric of the UAE

In its 75th anniversary of Independence, India stands tall as one of the leading global economies. The trade ties it has maintained with other nations, including its neighbours in the GCC region, have solidified its role as a friendly and harmonious nation of well-meaning people.

India and the UAE share a bond of mutual respect, both at the civilian and government levels. The UAE has always been welcoming to Indians and is a preferred travel and work destination that houses millions of Indian expats, who see this nation as their home.

Indian expats living here have ingrained themselves into the local cultural fabric and are today strong contributors to the UAE economy in various capacities, including as entrepreneurs and job creators. The growth of commerce between the countries — including the contributions to the digital economy, is a testimony to this fact.

We are buoyed by the remarkable level of cooperation and partnerships that the two nations share and convey our heartfelt wish to Indians in the UAE and across the world on the joyous occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence.