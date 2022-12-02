Saluting the shared values of progress, humanity and social welfare

With advanced financial services, the brand is working towards facilitating the society's transformation

Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:00 AM

The UAE has always had a visionary focus on the future, creating a comprehensive action plan for sustainable development across industries. The country has enjoyed remarkable benefits from an integrated, future-centric vision focused on enabling community engagement.

Blessed with a wise and humanitarian leadership, the UAE has transformed into a global role model, while ensuring that every member of this illustrious land benefits from the progress being achieved. Indeed, the sheer quality of processes and a distinct path to implementation have played key roles in enabling the nation to thrive during the pandemic while becoming a beacon of hope in the connected ecosystem.

Through these years, the UAE has achieved gigantic leaps towards implementing a comprehensive digital transformation model, with ample support from the ICT sector and the country’s technological infrastructure.

In this evolving landscape, LuLu Exchange is proud to be a part of the financial transformation of the country. As a global financial services provider with a network of 91 branches, we owe our progress to the ambitious mindset ingrained by UAE’s enigmatic and insightful leaders, as well as its enterprising regulatory authorities, financial institutions, and its dedicated populace. By adapting the country’s focus on digital solutions, we have established the LuLu Money App, now the fastest and safest online money transfer app enabling a lot more options for customers.

On the glorious occasion of the 51st National Day of the UAE, we convey our heartfelt wishes and congratulations to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, members of the royal families and citizens of the UAE.

We take this opportunity to salute the foundations on which this great nation is built as set by its founding fathers. We are honoured to be a part of this great nation and reaffirm our commitment to the growth of the UAE, through our positive and actionable ideas.