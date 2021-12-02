Saluting the Nation of the Future

The UAE is a young country. In times, such as these, where age is just a number, this nation of about 10 million people, has shown the world what can be achieved when able and wise leadership acts with an intent to realise the dreams of tomorrow.

The UAE has been a trailblazer in the last five decades. From transforming its urban skyline, to building itself up as a modern metropolis while carefully preserving its heritage and roots, the nation is built on a solid foundation of love, harmony and tolerance.

In the last two decades or so, the country has accelerated its futuristic vision to become an entrepreneurial hub in the MENA region, through regulations that have enabled it to become a knowledge and innovation hub among the Arab world and beyond.

Its socio-economic balance, communal harmony and stable governance are athe important parameters that have made this nation a melting pot of cultures, ensuring that expats feel comfortable and safe to live and work here.

LuLu Exchange is proud to have begun its global journey from the visionary shores of the UAE. As a global financial services provider, we owe our progress to the ambitious and futuristic mindset ingrained in us by the UAE’s wise and humanitarian rulers, as well as its enterprising regulatory authorities, financial institutions and people.

On the glorious occasion of the 50th National Day of the UAE, we convey our heartfelt wishes and congratulations to the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Rulers of all the emirates, members of the royal families and citizens of the UAE.

Thank you for inspiring us to deliver our responsibility to our consumers in a superior and efficient manner. We are honoured to be a part of this great nation and reaffirm our commitment to the growth of the UAE through our positive, actionable ideas.