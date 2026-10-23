Saint-Gobain contributes to sustainable excellence at Dewa headquarters

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) Headquarters stands as a benchmark for sustainable, high-performance construction in the UAE, demonstrating how innovation, environmental responsibility, and design excellence can come together to create one of the region’s most advanced workplace environments today.

Designed to meet ambitious sustainability goals, the project pursued both LEED and WELL certification requirements, with Saint-Gobain contributing from the earliest design stages through close collaboration with architects and interior designers. This early engagement helped optimize building performance, occupant wellbeing, material selection, and long-term operational efficiency across the development.

Supporting healthier and more transparent construction practices, Saint-Gobain supplied low-carbon solutions, many of which are manufactured locally in the UAE, reducing transportation impacts while supporting regional industry. These solutions are backed by Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and low-VOC technologies that contribute to improved indoor environmental quality.

For the building envelope and interiors, Saint-Gobain supplied high-performance coated glass for the façade, ultra-clear low-iron interior glass, and Vetrotech fire-rated glazing solutions, combining daylight, aesthetics, transparency, and fire safety. Internally, Gyproc systems enabled elegant curved architectural features for partitions and ceilings while delivering acoustic privacy and fire performance.

All gypsum waste generated during installation was collected and recycled through Saint-Gobain’s recycling facility in Abu Dhabi, supporting circular economy objectives and reducing construction waste.

The project also benefited from Kimmco-Isover stone wool façade insulation and low VOC duct Glasswool liners, enhancing thermal efficiency, acoustic comfort, and fire protection. Complementing these solutions, Weber supplied micro-concrete, screeds, and together with Al-Gurg Fosroc: repair mortars, and waterproofing systems that improve durability, protect critical building elements, and support long-term building resilience.

Together, these integrated solutions demonstrate how sustainable design, material innovation, and responsible construction practices create value.