Roofsealing.ae: Building resilience, protecting UAE landmarks

Rain in the UAE may be sporadic, but hours of heavy rainfall can expose years of deterioration beneath roofs, around drains, inside shafts and at building-system connections, causing damage beyond wet ceilings.

For Daniel Zacher, chief executive and founder of Roofsealing.ae, waterproofing means building resilience, not reactive maintenance. “The client is buying an outcome,” he says.

His business holds the exclusive MENA licence for Frankosil 1K, a German waterproofing material from Franken Systems. Primarily focused on roofs, it offers a 20-year warranty and says the material bonds to concrete, sandwich panels and wood. Projects span townhouses, villas, warehouses, factories and palaces.

The opportunity reflects a regional problem: Gulf waterproofing systems are not always designed specifically for local weather.

From more than 5,000 inspections, Roofsealing.ae notes that UAE roofs can reach 80–85°C in summer, with day-to-night temperature differences approaching 30°C. UV exposure, coastal humidity and disruptive rainfall add stress. Zacher says sunlight can reduce conventional membranes’ flexibility, while heat can weaken bitumen-based systems.

Other weaknesses include poorly calculated drainage, drains placed above low points, inadequate detailing around pipes and air-conditioning equipment, and maintenance punctures. Even roofs that are waterproof at handover can fail. Identical villas may perform differently because workers’ training and workmanship vary.

Homeowners choosing cheap repairs often face recurring leaks months or years later. Newer owners increasingly favour preventative protection: 30 per cent of Roofsealing.ae's projects are preventative; 70 per cent address lifecycle problems, from ageing roofs to failures shortly after handover.

Zacher sees demand for higher standards in new homes and renovations. Low upfront rates can conceal repeated repairs, interior damage and disruption. The company’s analysis links price-led decisions with significantly higher repair expenditure later.

Positioned at the premium end, Roofsealing.ae diagnoses water movement before applying coatings. Inspections assess rainfall paths, pooling and vulnerable penetrations or connections, not merely visible cracks. They take 30–60 minutes, with full or partial waterproofing recommended according to need.

“It makes no sense to sell the customer the full waterproofing, even though he or she doesn't need it,” Zacher says.

The approach aims to build trust in an invisible service whose success is measured by the absence of leaks rather than appearance. Reputation and warranty consequently matter.

Roofsealing.ae has completed more than 1,600 residential, commercial and institutional projects, including Towncentre Mall in Jumeirah, American University of Sharjah and Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. Clients include e&, Farnek and Transguard, alongside government projects, palaces and private properties across the UAE, from Ras Al Khaimah to Abu Dhabi.

Starting as a “one-man show” handling the website, marketing and inspections, Zacher built a business with about 40 employees and 100 workers in two years, including subcontractors for larger projects.

Raised in a German engineering family, he studied wholesale and foreign trade, not engineering, retaining construction links through family and business. Longstanding UAE connections preceded his move here with his wife and son four years ago.

Most company engineers are German nationals, management staff are European, and materials arrive from Germany by air or sea. Formulations are adapted to UAE conditions, including the effect of summer humidity on the curing times of moisture-reactive materials.

Internal testing includes a coated warehouse pool reportedly holding standing water for six months, which Zacher calls an extreme durability test.

He says, “The materials carry European environmental certifications and the light-grey finish can also reduce heat absorption compared with darker bitumen surfaces.”

Beyond individual repairs, Zacher wants better building design, construction and maintenance. Roofsealing.ae engages developers and says it works with authorities to improve understanding of roof design, drainage and waterproofing.

Prevention should precede leaks. “Water is a really big challenge in general because it will find its way,” he says. “The tiniest hole can cause a big flood or can cause a big issue.”

At an Abu Dhabi mansion, a contractor commissioned preventative waterproofing without disclosing previous leaks. After rainfall exposed the underlying problem, Zacher says the company completed additional work without charging the landlord until the issue was resolved.

Zacher sees the UAE as a proof-of-concept market and says Roofsealing.ae is exploring expansion elsewhere in the region and beyond. The proposition rests on a maturing Gulf market where the cheapest square-metre rate is not necessarily the strongest offer.

For owners, the question may be less what waterproofing costs than what poor waterproofing costs. Zacher wants to spare them from “searching for buckets” at 3am during the next storm. A 20-year warranty’s clearest measure may be the peace of mind when nothing happens inside.