Robust foundation with exposure for professional growth

Rochester Institute of Technology gives students the prestige of graduating from a top 100 American university in the US.

Rochester Institute of Technology is a cradle of science and technology in Dubai, this is where the future begins. It believes in facilitating the right opportunities and offer a strong institution for personal and professional development, and progressively of the society.

Established in 2008, and now relocating to a high-tech campus, which will be innovative, smart sustainable and connected, with an all-inclusive ecosystem, RIT Dubai aspires to nurture the skills indispensable for the students. The university has a demonstrated history of accomplishments in teaching, research, digitalisation and globalisation. RIT has been recently recognised as the Best American University for Engineering in the UAE by Global Brands Magazine 2019. All Business and Engineering programmes are accredited by AACSB and ABET, respectively. Moreover, RIT Dubai has been selected as the academic partner to develop and deliver masters programmes in professional studies for various governmental entities in the UAE, which is an achievement it is proud of.

RIT Dubai is accredited both in the US and UAE, which gives a graduate of RIT Dubai the same benefits of RIT New York on so many levels. Primarily, the academic degree is conferred from the main campus at Rochester, New York. Secondly, it is noteworthy that students not only get the opportunity to study abroad in New York at Dubai tuition fees, but also graduate from one of the top 100 American universities in the US.

Its unique internship programmes help in understanding the educational and occupational perspective of Global North, as the students can enrol at RIT's global campuses in New York, Croatia and Kosovo, and are ensured to earn relevant work experience. Learning and understanding an international perspective provides a robust foundation with a sense of direction and exposure for the professional growth, which is highly valued by leading world organisations. All these options provide students with the resources, expert guidance, infrastructure, and academic supervision to assist them in thriving. RIT Dubai offers not merely an insight but also exposure to the technological advancements, entrepreneurship, industry forecasting and economic diversification. The internship programmes and scholarship schemes available in collaboration with numerous international institutions provide new avenues to the students to deliver and improve the level of their experience, skills and intellect. RIT Dubai provides a tremendous dynamic experience in terms of academic, research, culture and international exposure.

RIT Dubai is currently accepting applications for the Spring (January 2021) semester.

