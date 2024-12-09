Rixos Premium Dubai Announces Star-Studded Evening

Featuring performances from world-famous talents such as Dr Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, and Willy William, Rixos Premium Dubai promises an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration with tickets starting from Dh3,000 per person

Rixos Premium Dubai, the chic hotspot in JBR, will once again be at the centre of all the action, this time with a dazzling New Year’s Eve music event. With major international acts Dr Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, and Willy William set to descend on the beachfront property, over 1,200 music lovers will be captivated during a night of nonstop entertainment, culminating in a dazzling fireworks display.

Sparkling Festivities

Kicking off on December 31st from 9.00 pm until late, Rixos Premium Dubai will light up JBR with a sparkling array of festivities, set against the stunning backdrop of Ain Dubai and The Palm.

Guests are encouraged to don their most NYE glam attire and prepare for a night of immersive entertainment. The venue will feature stylish lounge seating, offering comfort and luxury with arrangements ranging from intimate two-seaters and 4-seaters to lavish VVIP options. With lounge packages starting from Dh8,000 and varied rates based on seating categories, guests are guaranteed an elevated New Year’s Eve experience filled with top-tier music and plenty of glamour.

As the night unfolds, each lounge will be treated to a delectable selection of gourmet bites, perfect for fueling the festivities ahead. The standard menu features crowd-pleasers like mini Black Angus beef burgers with truffle mayo, crispy chicken bao, and a delightful Cornetto Cheesecake. For VVIPs, a lavish seafood symphony awaits, complete with king crab legs, jumbo prawns, as well as blinis with caviar, a selection of fresh sushi, delightful charcuterie, an array of decadent desserts, and so much more, ensuring a mouthwatering experience for all.

While you tuck into the delicious bites, sip on free-flowing beverages ensuring your glass is always full as you soak in the electric atmosphere. The expansive dance floor, buzzing with energy, will become the heart of the celebration, inviting guests to move to the beats of the stellar setlist as the excitement builds towards the midnight countdown.

Music Line Up

Joining the impressive lineup is Nigerian-born Swedish musician and producer Dr Alban, a well-established name in the music industry, having sold over 5 million albums and 6 million singles globally. Best known for his iconic hit ‘It’s My Life,’ which sold 1.6 million singles, Dr Alban’s continued success with albums like One Love, Look Who’s Talking, and Born in Africa has made him a standout artist in the Eurodance and hip-hop reggae music scene. Dr Alban also created his own record company Dr Records, credited with projects by artists such as La Cream and Daddy Showkey.

Fedde Le Grand, Dutch house DJ and record producer will further light up the stage with his infectious energy. Le Grand is recognisable for his remixes of popular artists such as Coldplay, Michael Jackson, Shakira, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Timeflies, Naughty Boy, and Martin Solveig.

Attendees can also expect a mesmerising performance from Guy James Robin, better known by his stage name Jonas Blue. He gained fame in 2015 with his tropical house cover of “Fast Car,” featuring Dakota, which hit number two on the UK Singles Chart. In 2016, his hit “Perfect Strangers” with JP Cooper helped him surpass one billion streams.

Rounding out this superb lineup of performers will be French DJ, producer, and singer Willy William. Known for his hits ‘Ego’ and the global smash ‘Mi Gente’ featuring J Balvin. William has also collaborated with major artists like David Guetta, Jason Derulo, and Nicki Minaj.

Additionally, get ready to be mesmerised as the clock strikes twelve and the sky erupts into a dazzling display of fireworks, lighting up the night in a symphony of vibrant colours as you dance into the early hours under a canopy of vibrant colours and music. Secure your spot now for a night of joyous revelry, breathtaking views, and memories that will last a lifetime with an NYE experience you won’t want to miss!

*For ticket reservations and more information, please visit www.nyerixos.com or contact the reservation team at +971 56 2192 898

When: December 31 from 9.00 pm onwards
Venue: Azure Beach
Offer: Exclusive New Year's Eve music event featuring Dr Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue, and Willy William, plus unlimited food and premium beverages
Price: Lounge access starting from Dh3,000 up to Dh8,000 per person, including unlimited servings of selected gourmet foods and beverages
Add Ons
Dinner Upgrade
Time:6.30 pm to 9.30 pm
Price: Dh500 for in-house guests; Dh1,000 for walk-in guests
Dinner Venue: Turquoise Restaurant