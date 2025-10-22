Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah: Setting new benchmarks in staycations

Ras Al Khaimah has always been a land of contrasts with desert meeting sea, mountains brushing against sky, and heritage blending seamlessly with modernity. Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah has quickly become a destination in its own right, reshaping the way residents and travellers think about leisure in the UAE.

A philosophy of ultra all-inclusive living

The ultra-all-inclusive concept is more than a promise of “all you can eat and drink”. At Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, it becomes a lifestyle, one where every detail of a holiday is considered and woven into a seamless flow. Guests do not spend their stay planning or negotiating. Instead, they are free to indulge, explore, and connect without boundaries. With 10 globally inspired restaurants and other outlets, 7 pools, a dedicated Rixy Kids Club and Teens Club, and a calendar of daily live entertainment, the resort’s ultra-all-inclusive offering ensures every need is met before you even think to ask.

This philosophy is what sets the resort apart. It is not about abundance for its own sake but about creating a space where dining, wellness, entertainment, and family time all converge naturally.

Spaces for every story

The resort’s scale allows for multiple narratives to unfold. With 466 rooms, suites, and villas spread across the property meaning it never feels crowded. Families discover their haven as children immerse themselves in Rixy Kids Club and teenagers find independence at Teens Club. Parents watch their children explore while relishing quiet moments of their own.

Couples lean into intimacy reclining by the adults-only pool, strolling along the natural 1.5-kilometre beach, or dining under the stars.

For groups of friends, the tempo is livelier. Mornings might begin with sunrise workouts by the sea, afternoons drift between beach bars and spa indulgences, and evenings build toward the dynamic energy of X Lounge, the resort’s nightlife hub.

What unites these stories is choice, the freedom for every guest to curate their holiday without compromise.

A culinary stage

In hospitality, dining is often the heartbeat of an experience, and here gastronomy takes centre stage. The resort’s collection of restaurants and lounges spans continents in flavour and ambience.

At Toro Loco Steakhouse, flame-grilled perfection meets South American flair. L’Olivo transports guests to Italy with handmade pasta and vineyard-inspired décor.

Meanwhile, SOL Seafood Grill & Bar offers dining with waves as the soundtrack. Orient delights the senses with rich Turkish flavours, enticing aromas, and sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf, perfect for sharing with family and friends. Throughout the day and into the evening, breezy beach bars and stylish lounges keep the energy alive with refreshing cocktails, light bites, and relaxed social settings.

Evenings reimagined

Entertainment has long defined the Rixos brand, and here it is elevated to new heights. At the heart is X Lounge, spanning 2,400 square metres and accommodating up to 500 guests within the lounge seating area. This cutting-edge venue serves as the epicentre of evening entertainment, blending a curated mix of live music, immersive performances, and premium hospitality in a sleek, sophisticated setting.

Rest assured no two nights feel the same. It is the vibrancy of a city nightlife scene set against the Arabian Gulf.

Wellness as a way of life

Naturelife Spa offers a different kind of indulgence. With Turkish hammams, a Himalayan salt room, and therapies that merge heritage with modern techniques, it is a sanctuary within the larger resort.

Wellness also takes an active form at Exclusive Sports Club. Yoga, Pilates, indoor and outdoor workouts set the pace, while afternoons bring masterclasses such as aqua boxing or martial arts led by international trainers. Wellness here is not a service but a lifestyle.

A destination with momentum

While the resort marks its first year, the focus is firmly on the future. Expanded family programmes, new wellness concepts, and ambitious entertainment productions are already in motion. The message is clear: Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah is evolving with each season, each guest, and each idea of what modern hospitality can be. In doing so, it has reshaped the narrative of Ras Al Khaimah. Once considered a quiet retreat, the emirate now boasts a property that draws travellers not just for a weekend but for an experience worth crossing borders for.

Elevating vacations

In a country where staycations are part of the culture, Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah has raised the bar. This is no longer a quick escape close to home; it is a complete lifestyle. Mornings might begin with yoga by the water, afternoons with culinary exploration, and evenings with entertainment that rivals the city’s best, all wrapped into one seamless experience. It is a place that blends indulgence with authenticity, scale with intimacy, and choice with consistency. In doing so, it delivers what modern travellers crave most: freedom. Freedom to indulge. Freedom to connect. Freedom to discover. And in that freedom, the resort has not only redefined the staycation scene; it has created a destination that sets the standard for Ras Al Khaimah and beyond.

A milestone celebration

October marks a special moment as Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah celebrates its first anniversary. To honour the occasion, the resort is unveiling a line-up of seasonal experiences, from themed dining nights to live entertainment, that reflect its spirit of celebration. For UAE and GCC residents, exclusive anniversary offers make this the perfect time to discover the property, with packages designed to turn a short getaway into a holiday filled with dining, wellness, and entertainment, all under the ultra all-inclusive promise.