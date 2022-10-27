Rising Aspirations To Succeed

The right MBA will transform your career and life-changing skills

Working professionals should regularly review their career direction and future employability as the workplace undergoes fundamental changes. The MBA is still the pre-eminent qualification for a serious management career and even a pre-requisite in some sectors. You only get one chance to study for an MBA and finding the right fit is vital. January 2023 presents the next opportunity to join one of the region’s top part-time MBA programmes — the Manchester Global Part-time MBA for working professionals.

Students choose to study for an MBA for a number of reasons, such as accelerating an existing career path or switching careers or even starting out on a more entrepreneurial pathway. MBA candidates have never had so much choice with an increasing range of options and many of them offer electives to personalise the study and overall experience. There are different formats, from full-time to executive MBAs, online and blended learning part-time MBA programmes. MBAs are becoming shorter and more intense and may offer opportunities to accelerate studies even further, in as little as 18 months.

A top MBA is more than just a faculty-led academic course, it should be a life-transforming experience and your fellow students are vitally important. They become part of your professional network during the programme and after graduation, as fellow alumni. This personal contact with faculty and student peers is central to the MBA experience.

Xavier Duran, Director of MBA Programmes at Alliance Manchester Business School, said: “Every applicant has a personal career reason to join. Your career may have reached a plateau or you want to move from a technical to a managerial role and you need some training to get into higher management. Many candidates want to switch sectors or even countries, and then the MBA provides a reflective juncture to consider this, as well as building a professional network for life. For other more experienced students, it’s a great way to formalise years of experience. The blended learning MBA is a very demanding and transformational academic programme, supported by networking events, online careers seminars, employability sessions, speaker events, and alumni networking. In these uncertain times, there’s no better time to start an MBA.”

The Manchester Global Part-time MBA is a two-year, faculty-led blended learning programme that offers as much face to face contact time as many full-time MBA programmes. The Global MBA produces creative, resilient and socially responsible graduates who will thrive in the digital age and it focuses on the business challenges leaders will face. Students can tailor courses and will learn to navigate uncertainty and confidently take on complex challenges, in this once-in-a-lifetime learning journey.

"The University of Manchester is delighted with the high quality, diversity and numbers of students we continue to attract to our Global Part-time MBA in the region — more than 80 new students at our latest intake — and excited to see the continuing rise in the numbers of female professionals choosing the programme. The July intake comprised our largest female cohort since launching our MBA, in 2006. All our students benefit from a very flexible, high quality business programme, which upgrades skills, knowledge, and helps build a professional network. These are all critical assets in a dynamic economy and changing workplace and we believe these help students build more rewarding, fulfilling and sustainable careers," said Randa Bessiso, Middle East Director, The University of Manchester.

Testimonial

“I got what I hoped and expected from the Global MBA and more, including a really valuable network across the university’s centres in Dubai, Singapore and Shanghai, where I attended workshops. The MBA changed my mindset from the relatively conservative banking sector and helped me see a different path. It gave me the belief that I was capable of owning and running a business and the opportunity to test our new business idea. I still use this knowledge today. The MBA was a great learning experience working with people across different cultures and for me personally, it really was life changing," said Mohammed Jaffar, Co-founder, Yanzo.