Rising Aspirations: Growing interest in top MBAs

Expand your network and improve your skills with a blended learning part-time MBA programme at The University of Manchester.

You only do an MBA once in your life - make the right choice

The MBA is still the pre-eminent management qualification for a serious career in business and even a prerequisite in some sectors, such as management consulting. Students choose to study for an MBA for a number of reasons, such as accelerating an existing career path, switching careers or even starting out on a more entrepreneurial path. Whatever the reason is, people only study for an MBA once in their lives and so it is vital that they choose the right one.

MBA candidates have never had so much choice, with an increasing range of options and electives to personalise the study and overall experience. There are different formats, from full-time to executive MBAs, online and blended learning part-time MBA programmes. MBAs are becoming shorter and more intense and can offer opportunities to accelerate studies even further.

Remember that an MBA is more than just a faculty-led academic course, it should be a life transforming experience, and your fellow students are an important part of this experience. They become part of your professional network during the programme, and after graduation, fellow alumni. This personal contact with faculty and student peers is central to the MBA experience.

Xavier Duran, Director of MBA Programmes, says: "Every applicant has a personal career reason to join. Your career may have reached a plateau or you want to move from a technical to a managerial role and you need some training to get into higher management. Many candidates want to switch sectors or even countries, and the MBA provides a reflective juncture to consider this, as well as building a professional network for life. For other more experienced students, it's a great way to formalise years of experience. The blended learning MBA is a very demanding and transformational academic programme supported by networking events, online career seminars, employability sessions, speaker events, and alumni networking. In these uncertain times, there's no better time to start an MBA."

The Manchester Global Part-time MBA is a two-year, faculty-led, blended learning programme that offers as much face-to-face contact time as many full-time MBA programmes. This human connection is irreplaceable. The Global MBA produces creative, resilient, and socially-responsible graduates who will thrive in the technological age, and it focuses on the business challenges leaders will face. Students learn to navigate uncertainty and confidently take on complex challenges in this once-in-a-lifetime learning journey.



Randa Bessiso, Middle East Director

Applications to top MBA programmes tend to rise in challenging times and we have seen this during the current pandemic, as working professionals review their career direction and future employability, and the workplace undergoes dramatic transformation. Our aim is to help students develop sustainable and fulfilling careers and this means counselling candidates. You only get one chance to study for an MBA - finding the right fit is vital. Meet the student support team, faculty, current students and alumni to get a feel for the institution and its learning style. Above all, join the programme that best suits you and your career goals.