Rising AI adoption leads to efficiency and new business opportunities

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is revolutionising the banking sector in the UAE, with significant advancements reflected in both market growth and innovative initiatives due to the UAE government’s proactive role in positioning the nation as a global leader in AI adoption.

The banks in the UAE are aiming to leverage AI technologies to create tailored financial solutions, optimising user experiences and driving new growth opportunities. The UAE’s financial institutions and banks are increasingly integrating AI to enhance efficiency, improve customer engagement, and strengthen risk management. Majority of the UAE banks have been utilising AI-powered chatbots for 24/7 customer support, providing instant assistance and personalised banking solutions.

Moreover, AI algorithms analyse customer data to tailor product offerings and improve decision-making. Most of the banks are implementing AI-driven fraud detection systems, enhancing security and building customer trust.

The integration of AI in mobile banking apps helps simplify transactions and provide real-time insights, ensuring a more user-friendly experience. Overall, these initiatives reflect a commitment to leveraging technology for superior service delivery in the banking sector.

AI in UAE banking

As the UAE continues to lead digital transformation in the financial sector, AI will play an indispensable role in shaping the future of banking. The UAE banking sector is actively adopting AI to enhance efficiency, customer experience, and security. This aligns with a strong governmental push towards digitalisation and innovation within the financial sector, including initiatives like the UAE’s AI Charter and Dubai’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031. AI is also being integrated into the broader financial landscape, including fintech startups and blockchain applications.

The UAE’s ambition to achieve a 90 per cent cashless economy by 2026 has turbocharged AI adoption. With 71 per cent of financial institutions in the UAE having deployed or enhanced AI capabilities over the past year, the country now ranks among the world’s top adopters. This growth is being fuelled by robust government initiatives, supportive regulations, and substantial investments from both the public and private sectors.

Today, the UAE has positioned itself as a regional hub for AI development and deployment across critical sectors, with the government announcing ambitious plans to become a global leader in artificial intelligence adoption. The government has allocated $135 million to AI education programmes, including partnerships with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The Innovation Hub of the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) has also launched a joint initiative to explore the application of both traditional and generative AI in the financial services sector. The collaboration involves HSBC Bank, Al Maryah Community Bank, and UAE-based technology firms Presight and Core42, aims to assess how AI can support a secure and efficient banking environment by improving operational efficiency, enhancing cybersecurity, and strengthening the customer experience.

Quick AI adoption

With openness to AI relatively high in the UAE, banks have warmly welcomed AI solutions such as robo-advisors, conversational AI, models for detecting fraud, algorithmic trading, and AI-driven customer service automation. The AI-driven platforms may also recommend customised investment portfolios, personalised savings plans, or suitable loan options based on individual financial goals and risk appetites.

By offering personalised suggestions, banks can enhance consumer satisfaction, increase engagement, and foster long-term relationships with their clients. AI-powered fraud detection algorithms can swiftly recognise suspicious activities, preventing potential financial losses for both banks and consumers.

Digital wallets like Aani and neobanks (Wio, Yap) dominate, with 50 per cent of UAE customers using digital-only services. Wio alone captures one-third of new SME accounts, leveraging AI for real-time financial analytics. Emirates NBD’s digital upskilling initiative trains employees in AI management and data literacy. RAKBank’s AI chatbots now resolve 85 per cent of routine inquiries without human intervention, indicating a new era for the emirate’s banking industry.

AI business opportunity

The UAE is positioning itself as a global hub for AI – the sector could contribute about $320 billion to the Middle East’s GDP by 2030, with the UAE accounting for close to 14 per cent of its economy, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates.

The Gulf market, valued at around $5.4 billion in 2024, is projected to reach more than $22 billion by 2033, according to Imarc Group.

McKinsey forecasts that generative AI alone could add between $21 billion and $35 billion annually to Gulf economies, equivalent to up to 2.8 per cent of today’s non-oil GDP, with banking and finance among the top beneficiaries. In its latest report, the global consultancy estimates that AI could add over $1 trillion annually to the global banking industry through enhanced efficiencies, cost reductions, and innovation.

Analysts and financial experts opine that the possibilities for AI in the banking sector are still unfolding, and as the technology evolves, the industry can expect even more advanced applications.

“Imagine hyper-personalised banking services that predict the customer needs in real-time, AI-driven wealth management that’s available to everyone, and data-driven decision-making that’s more precise and efficient than ever,” says a banking expert. “As AI continues to evolve, we’ll likely see banks leverage these technologies to deliver even more innovative services. The future of banking in the UAE looks incredibly promising, with AI at the heart of it all.”

Another analyst is of the view that digital banks in the UAE have shown that AI automation is not a future bet; it’s a present-day growth engine. “Institutions that master it will set the pace for the region — and define the global benchmark for what modern, intelligent finance can be.”

There is no second opinion that the UAE’s proactive stance on AI adoption in banking not only sets a benchmark for the region but also positions it as a global leader in financial technology innovation. As AI continues to evolve, the UAE banking sector’s commitment to embracing these changes promises a future of unparalleled efficiency, customer satisfaction, and growth. By leveraging AI, UAE banks are not just preparing for the future; they are actively shaping it, ensuring that the sector remains robust, dynamic, and ahead of the curve.